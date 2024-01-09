The University of Michigan won the football national championship for the first time since 1997 against the University of Washington Monday night. Following the game, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer officially declared Jan. 9, 2024 “Michigan Wolverine Day” in a proclamation Tuesday morning.

Whitmer, who has two daughters at the University, expressed her excitement for the Wolverines in a statement Tuesday morning.

“As a mom of two Wolverines and governor, I am proud to proclaim Wolverine Day in Michigan,” the statement read. “This team’s exceptional skill, determination, grit, and professionalism exemplify the values that define us as Michiganders. They went undefeated all season, becoming the only college football program in history to earn 1,000 wins. I know University of Michigan students, alumni, and Michiganders around the world are joining me in declaring: who’s got it better than us?! Nobody! Go Blue!”

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, a U-M alum, echoed Whitmer’s sentiment in the statement, congratulating the team on an amazing season and praising their contribution to the tradition of excellence in the state of Michigan.

“I am so proud to be a graduate of the University of Michigan, the greatest university in the world,” the statement read. “This team showed the world how the Leaders and Best do it in Michigan and cemented their place in the storied legacy of Michigan greatness. This Wolverine Day let’s Hail to the Victors! Go Blue!”

