The University of Michigan has recommended three individuals to receive honorary degrees at the 2023 Winter Commencement Ceremony, in addition to announcing the commencement speaker for the ceremony, which will take place December 17th. Pending approval by the Board of Regents, these honorees, which include a journalist, poet and space researcher, will receive recognition for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields.

Journalist and commentator David Brooks was recommended for the honorary Doctor of Laws degree and will also deliver the commencement speech. A former crime-beat reporter and University of Chicago alum, Brooks is an opinion columnist for The New York Times and has also contributed to The Atlantic, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and a number of other major publications. Brooks now teaches and serves on the Board of Trustees at his alma mater, and has received over 30 honorary degrees from major American educational institutions.

Robert Hass, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and former U.S. poet laureate, has been recommended for the Doctor of Fine Arts honorary degree. Hass’ career spans critically acclaimed poetry collections such as “Field Guide” and “Praise,” and he has dedicated his career to promoting literacy and environmental awareness. Hass received the Pulitzer Prize award in 2008 for his collection “Time and Materials: Poems 1997-2005” and was the U.S. poet laureate from 1995 to 1997. Hass currently serves as a Professor of Poetry and Poetics at the University of California, Berkeley.

Acclaimed astrophysicist and educator, Thomas H. Zurbuchen was recommended for a Doctor of Science honorary degree. Zurbuchen is NASA’s longest-serving science chief, has overseen numerous missions and is a former professor at the University of Michigan College of Engineering. His career is marked by numerous awards, including the Outstanding Leadership Medal and the U.S. Presidential Rank Award, commemorating his dedication to advancing space science and fostering international cooperation in the field.

