The University of Michigan is currently under review from its accrediting body, the Higher Learning Commission, following a complaint filed by the Graduate Employees’ Organization. In the complaint, GEO alleged that the University entered falsified grades for students with striking graduate student instructors as part of their plan to ensure all final grades were submitted following the end of the winter term.

In an email to GEO obtained by The Michigan Daily, the HLC wrote the complaint warranted further review and could lead to consequences for the University.

“Upon initial review of (GEO’s) complaint, HLC determined that the matter regarding University of Michigan raises potential concerns regarding the institution’s compliance with the Criteria for Accreditation,” the letter reads. “Due to these potential concerns, HLC will conduct a further review of the institution based on (GEO’s) complaint … HLC will review the institution’s response to determine what action, if any, is needed based on the evidence.”

University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen wrote in an email to The Daily that the University believes it acted ethically when entering grades and plans to fully cooperate with the review from the HLC.

“While we are confident the University has acted ethically and well within legal bounds on all matters brought forth, we look forward to fully engaging with the Higher Learning Commission’s review and continuing a valued relationship that has extended for more than a century with this accreditor,” Broekhuizen wrote. “We will respond directly to the Higher Learning Commission within 30 days.”

Rackham student Sarah Tsung, GEO communications co-chair, told The Daily in an interview that the University’s decision to have other faculty enter grades on behalf of graduate student instructors demonstrates a lack of commitment to meaningful education.

“The goal is to bring attention to the fact that the University has chosen to falsify grades,” Tsung said. “And it’s chosen to just harm the quality of their students’ education … The University needs to be held accountable for the fact that they don’t value the education of their students.”

Contract negotiations between the University and GEO are ongoing.

