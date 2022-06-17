The University of Michigan Board of Regents voted to increase the minimum wage to $15 for all temporary and student employees at the Board of Regents meeting Thursday.

In June 2021, the Board of Regents approved a $15 minimum wage for permanent employees across all three campuses in the 2022 budget. However, this increase did not extend to temporary and student workers, who are currently paid a minimum wage of $12 an hour.

Laurie McCauley, University Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, announced the wage increase in the University’s General Operating Budget presentation for the 2023 fiscal year. The budget also includes a tuition increase for undergraduate and graduate students at the University, with tuition for out-of-state undergraduates going up by 3.9%, or around $2,000.

Chancellor of U-M Dearborn Domenico Grasso announced a $15 minimum wage for all permanent employees of the Dearborn campus, with plans to extend the wage to temporary employees over two years.

Chancellor of U-M Flint Debasish Dutta also announced a $15 minimum wage for all employees, including temporary employees.

The updated minimum wage will begin July 1, 2022.

