This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Rising LSA senior Seth Sugar was killed in a collision involving a car and a motorized scooter Saturday night. According to a press release from the Ann Arbor Police Department, officers responded at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night to reports of a crash resulting in personal injury.

“When officers arrived, they located a 21-year-old male with significant head injuries,” the press release read. “The 21-year-old was transported to University of Michigan hospital with life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital on 7/9/23.”

According to the police department, Sugar was riding a battery-operated scooter down Hill Street when he crossed over the center lane at the corner of Hill and Oakland Avenue, resulting in a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the car, a 77-year-old Ann Arbor resident, was not injured in the collision and remained with Sugar while he waited for police to respond.

