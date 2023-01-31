Michigan Medicine announced the University of Michigan Medical School will no longer participate in the U.S. News & World Report rankings as of the end of January.

In a statement released by Michigan Medicine, Dr. Marschall Runge, M.D., Ph.D. and dean of U-M Medical School, said he had attempted to convince USNWR leadership to change their ranking system to highlight the individualistic qualities of different schools. Runge said he ultimately failed to obtain significant changes, leading to the school’s decision to leave the system.

“There is a fundamental problem in assuming that an aggregated score, based on many different dimensions, can help students (or others) evaluate institutions with respect to their individual priorities,” Runge said. “Creating an overall ranking blurs each school’s varied attributes into a single score or rank that reflects priorities set by USNWR itself.”

Runge said he knows prospective students have traditionally relied on ranking systems for information about where to apply to medical school. Since that information will no longer be available on USNWR, the U-M Medical School will share relevant data on its public website, according to the statement.

“We will continue and intensify efforts to ensure that our school’s impressive attributes are widely disseminated, and we will support other ranking approaches that align with our values,” Runge said. “We are committed to providing transparent information that will support student decision-making.”

The move comes after several other medical schools, including those at Harvard, Duke, Stanford, Cornell and the University of Chicago announced that they would no longer participate in the USNWR’s rankings. In December, the University of Michigan Law School also withdrew from the ranking system.

Runge clarified that medical school rankings are separate from hospital and health system rankings, and that U-M Medicine plans to remain in those ranking systems for the time being.

“The criteria for USNWR hospital and health system rankings come, in part, from an established set of objective metrics in multiple domains, including patient safety, mortality and equity, among others,” Runge said. “While we currently intend to continue participation in the hospital and health system rankings, we anticipate continued dialogue across the health care community about these and other ranking systems.”

