The University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor is the best hospital in Michigan, according to U.S. News and World Report. The report is curated annually and evaluates hospitals based on high-quality patient care, commitment to patient safety, clinical resources, family centeredness and other factors.

In the U.S. News and World Report overview for U-M Health, the hospital is referred to as high-performing in one adult specialty and 20 specific procedures and conditions.

“University of Michigan Health-Michigan Medicine excels at caring for the sickest, most medically complex patients in these specialties and more,” the overview read. “It is rated High Performing in nearly all procedures and conditions.”

U.S. News also ranks the top 20 hospitals in the nation in their Honor Roll list. This list serves as a guide for patients to find the right hospital for them when they need care. U-M Health is ranked at No. 17 and is the only Michigan hospital featured on the list. This is the 30th consecutive year that U-M Health has been nationally recognized for strong performance.

