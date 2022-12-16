Three Michigan residents, Pete Musico, Joe Morrison and Paul Bellar, were sentenced Thursday afternoon in Jackson County following previous convictions of contributing to a 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Despite the defendant’s argument that “nothing happened”, the prosecution argued the three men had attacked democracy, intimidated law enforcement and attempted to incite a civil war.

Musico, Morrison and Bellar each received maximum sentences of up to 20 years in prison by Judge Thomas Wilson. The men were each charged with three counts: providing material support for a terrorist act, gang membership and posession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

In a press release, Attorney General Dana Nessel said the three men aimed to kill elected officials and police and kidnap Whitmer. Nessel said the maximum sentences were required and will deter other criminal acts.

“(The defendants’) extraordinarily violent ends, coupled with the unequivocal conviction from the jury, demand the maximum sentence,” Nessel said. “Appropriate consequences for illegal acts are necessary to deter criminal behavior. Law enforcement officers that put their lives on the line to protect our residents and communities, and those elected as part of our representative government, deserve to know those who threaten their safety will face the full penalty of the law.”

Musico, Morrison and Bellar were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a Michigan-based militia group. The leaders of the group — Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. — were also recently convicted in federal court.

During the trial in Jackson, the defendants each pleaded with the judge for mercy. According to the Detroit Free Press, Musico said he had a “lapse in judgment,” while Morrison blamed Fox News, which he called a “danger to society.” Bellar apologized for his actions, specifically apologizing directly to Whitmer and his own family.

The FBI arrested 14 men thought to be involved in the kidnapping plot in 2020. Seven convictions have been made and two have been acquitted, while five await trial.

