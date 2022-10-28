Three more men have been convicted in the 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Thirteen men were charged with aiding in the plot to kidnap the governor, seven of them associated with an anti-government militia group called the Wolverine Watchmen and six of the men faced federal charges for orchestrating the plan. [COPY: sentence is a bit unclear; did none of the Wolverine Watchmen face federal charges then? also change to “and six facing federal charges…” for parallelism]

Of the 13 men, six men [COPY: delete men] were charged at the federal level [COPY: repetitive] and seven were charged at the state level by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, including Paul Bellar, Pete Musico and his son-in-law Joe Morrison. Two men were acquitted.

Following a probable cause hearing in March 2021, it was announced that Morrison, Musico and Bellar would not face false report or threat of terrorism charges, but would still be charged with involvement in the scheme.

After a three-week trial, Bellar, Musico and Morrison were found guilty in Jackson County Circuit Court for providing “material support” for a terrorist act as members of the Wolverine Watchmen. The three men were also convicted on counts of gang membership and firearm violations. The trial was the first of the state trials connected to the kidnapping plot allegations. Adam Fox and Barry Croft were charged in August for being ringleaders of the plot. The Michigan attorney general’s office had to prove that Bellar, Musico and Morrison aided Fox or Croft in the plan.

The men each face up to 42 years in prison when they are sentenced Dec. 15. The men will receive sentencing for providing material support, up to an additional 20 years for gang membership and an additional two years for a felony weapons charge. [COPY: this sentence reads weird. I cant put my finger on why but there a weird switch between absolute and possible happening, not sure how to correct]

Whitmer thanked Nessel and the prosecution team and shared her appreciation for the verdict.

See more Today, three defendants were found guilty of material support for terrorism, gang membership, and possession of a weapon while committing a felony in support of the plot to kidnap and kill me.



Now, hear me loud and clear: I will not let anyone get in the way of the work we do. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 26, 2022

In a press release, Nessel praised the verdict.

“Make no mistake, the quick actions of law enforcement saved lives,” Nessel said. “We are pleased the jury clearly understood that. These defendants believed violence was an appropriate way to address an ideological grievance. Today’s verdict sends a clear message they were wrong.”

Daily News Editor Anna Fifelski can be reached at afifelsk@umich.edu