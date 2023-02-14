The suspect in a shooting on the Michigan State University campus has taken his own life, according to the MSU Department of Police and Public Safety in a press conference early Tuesday morning. The shelter-in-place advisory, which was issued Monday night, has been lifted. MSU Police are not yet able to confirm whether the suspect had any affiliation with the university.

In the conference, Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of MSU Police, said the suspect was found dead off-campus from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“There is no longer a threat to campus,” Rozman said. “We are sad to report that there have been three confirmed fatalities. This is in addition to the five victims who were injured and transported to the hospital. Some of those five victims still have life-threatening injuries.”

Rozman said two of the deaths occurred at Berkey Hall and one at the MSU Union.

MSU Police are not releasing any personal information about the victims at this time out of respect for their families and loved ones.

The Michigan Daily News Staff can be reached at news@michigandaily.com