The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Wednesday morning former President Donald Trump could appear on the Republican primary ballot in the state’s 2024 presidential primary. The decision follows a Dec. 19 ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court, which stated Trump was ineligible to appear on presidential ballots in Colorado due to his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

On Dec. 14, the Michigan Court of Appeals supported a lower court’s decision in LaBrant v. Benson, which kept Trump on primary ballots in the state. This decision was later appealed by the plaintiffs, a diverse group of Michigan voters who filed the initial complaint with the support of non-partisan nonprofit Free Speech for People and law firm Goodman Acker P.C. The state Supreme Court decided not to hear the appeal to the Court of Appeals’ decision on procedural grounds, allowing the lower court’s ruling to stand.

The Michigan Court of Claims, where the original claim was filed, argued Michigan state law does not give election officials the authority to decide the eligibility of presidential candidates. It also argued when Trump originally filed to be on the ballot in the presidential primary in November 2023, he had not violated the state’s election laws.

Free Speech For People argued that Trump is ineligible to run for president in 2024 under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Section 3 bars people who have held national or state office and participated in an insurrection against the U.S. government from holding political office again. The clause was created to prevent former Confederate soldiers from holding office after the Civil War and had not previously been used against a presidential candidate.

In the court order, dissenting Associate Justice Elizabeth Welch wrote that the issue of the case rested on whether the secretary of state had the authority to remove candidates from the primary ballot, not whether it is constitutional for Trump to run for the presidency.

“The only legal issue properly before the Court is whether the Court of Claims and the Court of Appeals erred by holding that the Michigan Secretary of State lacks legal authority to remove or withhold former President Donald J. Trump’s name from Michigan’s 2024 presidential primary ballot,” Welch wrote.

Welch also wrote that the decision differs from the Colorado ruling due to differences in state law, as Michigan does not require those seeking the presidency to show they meet the qualifications for office.

“The appellants have identified no analogous provision in the Michigan Election Law that requires someone seeking the office of President of the United States to attest to their legal qualification to hold the office,” Welch wrote.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wrote in a statement Wednesday her authority on this matter is limited to ensuring all legitimate candidates appear on the state’s primary ballot. Benson added that the final decision on whether Trump is a constitutionally legitimate presidential candidate is one that must be made by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Ultimately, as our Constitution establishes, the U.S. Supreme Court must provide the clarity and finality to this matter,” Benson wrote. “I continue to hope they do this sooner rather than later to ensure that we can move forward into 2024’s election season focused on ensuring all voters are fully informed and universally engaged in deciding the issues at stake.”

Trump said in a statement on Truth Social, a social media platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group, he supports the Court’s decision. He also wrote in a post that other states have allowed him to remain on the ballot. Litigation on the issue is currently pending in 13 states and pending appeal in Arizona.

“The Michigan Supreme Court has strongly and rightfully denied the Desperate Democrat attempt to take the leading Candidate in the 2024 Presidential Election, me, off the ballot in the Great State of Michigan,” Trump wrote. “This pathetic gambit to rig the Election has failed all across the Country, including in States that have historically leaned heavily toward the Democrats.”

Ron Fein, Free Speech For People’s legal director, said in a statement he was disappointed in the ruling. He noted that it only addressed state election procedures as opposed to any Constitutional questions.

“The ruling conflicts with longstanding US Supreme Court precedent that makes clear that when political parties use the election machinery of the state to select, via the primary process, their candidates for the general election, they must comply with all constitutional requirements in that process,” Fein wrote. “However, the Michigan Supreme Court did not rule out that the question of Donald Trump’s disqualification for engaging in insurrection against the U.S. Constitution may be resolved at a later stage.”

Michigan’s primary elections will be held on Feb. 27. Voters in the state will be able to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary, regardless of their official party affiliation.

