Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Justin D. Hodge, University of Michigan professor and Washtenaw County Commissioner, as Chairperson of Michigan’s Commission on Community Action and Economic Opportunity.

Hodge currently works as a clinical assistant professor at the School of Social Work and serves on the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners representing District 5. Hodge was first appointed to the Commission on Community Action and Economic Opportunity by Whitmer in 2021. He began his term as chair of the commission on April 26.

The Commission on Community Action and Economic Opportunity, first established in 1981, works to develop policies and programs to reduce poverty in the state and provide opportunities for low-income Michigan residents to participate in the development of such policies.

At the University, Hodge specializes in government and social policy. He has also served on the boards of several government service and social policy agencies, including the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Community Advisory Board for Law Enforcement and the ​​Congressional Research Institute for Social Work and Policy in Washington, D.C.

In an April 26 press release, Hodge said he was excited to continue his work on the commission as chair.

“Expanding social and economic opportunity have always been among my top priorities,” Hodge said. “I am honored that Governor Whitmer trusts me to lead on these incredibly important issues and I’m excited to continue the work we are doing in Washtenaw County and make meaningful change in the lives of residents across the state.”

