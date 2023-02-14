Update 12:27 a.m.: In a 12:20 a.m. press conference, Chris Rozman, Interim Deputy Chief of the MSU Department of Police and Public Safety, confirmed that the suspect has died following a self-inflicted gunshot wound and said there is no longer an active threat to the campus.

The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety issued a safety alert at 8:31 p.m. Monday following gunshots reported outside Berkey Hall, telling students and residents to shelter-in-place.

At 11:38 p.m., MSU Police tweeted that there are 3 confirmed deaths in addition to the 5 victims who have been hospitalized.

See more UPDATE: The suspect has been located off campus. It appears he has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no longer a threat to campus and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. pic.twitter.com/6s2KGvoKpV — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

In an 11 p.m. news briefing, Chris Rozman, MSU Police Interim Deputy Chief, said the suspect was last seen leaving the MSU Union. Rozman said 5 victims have been hospitalized at Sparrow Hospital, some with life-threatening injuries.

At 10:10 p.m., MSU police wrote in a tweet that a number of campus buildings and residence halls having been cleared and/or secured.

A 9:34 p.m. tweet from the MSU police stated that it appears there is only one suspect, who is currently believed to be on foot.

In an email to MSU students obtained by The Michigan Daily, the university advised students to follow the Run, Hide, Fight protocol.

“Run, Hide, Fight,” the email read. “Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Michigan Daily News Staff can be reached at news@michigandaily.com.