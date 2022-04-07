On April 7, the United States Senate voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. Jackson will be the first Black woman to sit on the Court in its 232-year history.

President Joe Biden nominated Jackson on Feb. 25, fulfilling his promise from a 2020 primary debate to nominate the first Black female justice to the nation’s highest court. Biden expressed his excitement following the vote in a tweet.

“Judge Jackson’s confirmation was a historic moment for our nation,” Biden wrote. “We’ve taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America. She will be an incredible Justice, and I was honored to share this moment with her.”

Jackson will replace retiring justice Steven Breyer, who will step down at the end of the Court’s term this summer. Jackson previously served as a judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, a commissioner on the U.S. Sentencing Commission and a federal public defender. With her confirmation, Jackson will also become the first former public defender to sit on the Supreme Court.

Jackson was confirmed to the Court in a 53-47 vote, with Republican Senators Susan Collins, R-Maine, Mitt Romney, R-Utah and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, joining all 48 Democrats and the two Independents who voted to confirm Jackson.

Collins publicly announced she would vote in favor of Jackson’s confirmation on March 30, making her the first Republican senator to do so. Romney and Murkowski joined Collins with their own statements earlier this week.

“After reviewing Judge Jackson’s record and testimony, I have concluded that she is a well-qualified jurist and a person of honor,” Romney wrote in a tweet Monday. “While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity.”

Following Jackson’s confirmation, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also wrote a tweet congratulating Jackson on her new position.

“Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson continues to break down barriers,” Whitmer wrote. “She is more than qualified as one of the nation’s top legal minds and brings a lifetime of important experience to the bench. Congratulations!”

Jackson’s historic confirmation followed a contentious four days of confirmation hearings during which Jackson pushed back against heavy criticism from Republican lawmakers including questions on critical race theory, a graduate school framework on the intersection of race, society and law. Conservative senators also made assertions that Jackson had been too lenient when giving sentences to child porngraphy offenders during her time as a federal judge.

LSA senior Ryan Fisher, president of the University of Michigan’s chapter of College Republicans, wrote in an email to The Michigan Daily that while the organization did not support Jackson’s nomination, they hope to see her uphold the values of the Supreme Court.

“While we disliked her original nomination and lost faith in her candidacy throughout the process, we are happy for her and her family on a human level for reaching the highest court in the nation,” Fisher wrote. “It’s an honor, one that we hope she will continue to uphold in her future service to the bench and to the country.”

LSA junior Julia Schettenhelm, communications director of the University’s chapter of College Democrats, wrote in a statement to The Daily that her organization is happy to see Jackson confirmed.

“We, the College Democrats at U-M, are overjoyed at the historic confirmation of Judge Jackson,” Schettenhelm wrote.

Law students Nia Vogel and Dashaya Foreman, managing editor and editor-in-chief of the Michigan Law Review (MLR), wrote an email to The Daily on behalf of the MLR and the Michigan Black Law Student Association — of which they are also members — about Jackson’s confirmation. They emphasized the importance of witnessing a historic moment and hope other Black students going into Law will take inspiration from Jackson’s success.

“We are so thrilled to hear the amazing news!” Vogel and Foreman wrote. “We’re happy to have witnessed such an historic moment and we’re excited to see what’s in store what Judge Jackson accomplishes in her new role. We would like to reiterate that we hope this sends a message to other aspiring law students and attorneys that they can accomplish anything when they put their mind to it.”

Daily Staff Reporter Irena Li can be reached at irenayli@umich.edu.