The University of Michigan’s Board of Regents unanimously voted to apply for Class C liquor licenses for Yost Ice Arena, Crisler Center and Michigan Stadium. The licenses would permit all three venues to sell alcohol on the premises. The Board also unanimously preemptively approved implementing the licenses at Yost and Chrisler, which would allow them to begin alcohol sales in the two venues for the current sports seasons. The Board will wait to receive feedback on the alcohol sales at Yost and Chrisler before voting to approve implementing the license at Michigan Stadium.

At the Regents meeting Thursday, Athletic Director Warde Manuel said the board wanted to assess the implementation of alcohol sales at smaller venues before making a final decision on the status of alcohol sales at Michigan Stadium.

“The Board will vote on the implementation of the Class C liquor license for Michigan Stadium at a later date, after careful consideration and review of data and the experience at the other two venues,” Manuel said.

The Board collected community input before applying for the licenses. The University sent out an online survey to the campus community on Oct. 2, which was available through Oct. 6, to gather feedback on the potential sale of alcohol at sports venues on campus. The results of this survey were not disclosed at the meeting.

Regent Paul Brown (D) said he was personally against the sale of alcohol in Michigan Stadium and that fans and attendees tend to have differing opinions.

“There is mixed belief on whether we should sell alcohol in the stadium,” Brown said. “I believe one thing that makes our environment so unique is the fact that it is different than other venues.”

Daily News Editor Riley Hodder can be reached at rehodder@umich.edu. Daily News Reporter Miles Anderson can be reached at milesand@umich.edu.