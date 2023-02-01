Updated 2/1 at 4:50 p.m.

After six hours, power has been restored in the area near the State Street and North University Avenue intersection. The power went out at about 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to DTE’s power outage map, forcing several businesses in the downtown area — including Target, Walgreens and the newly opened Sweetgreen — to temporarily close.

The City of Ann Arbor announced that Larcom City Hall will be closed for the rest of the day due to the outage and will reopen Thursday morning.

As of 4:30 p.m., a DTE spokesperson told The Michigan Daily power has been restored to all customers. DTE said the power outage was caused by an equipment issue at their Argo substation in the Kerrytown area, but that the issue was resolved fairly quickly.

The outage map estimated that several hundred customers in the area were affected by the outages in the area Wednesday afternoon. At 3:02 p.m., The University of Michigan’s Information and Technology Services reported that some Central Campus buildings were affected by the outage.

The Michigan Daily’s News Staff can be reached at news@michigandaily.com.