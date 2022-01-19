Early Tuesday morning, a standoff between a gunman and police started in Washtenaw County near Washtenaw Avenue and Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield Township.

Police were called to the Glencoe Hills Apartments after shots were reportedly fired at 2 a.m. Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti police arrived at the location alongside a Special Threat Response Team and the Michigan State Police bomb squad, accompanied by their bomb robot.

The building was immediately evacuated but the gunman remained inside for nearly 15 hours.

The suspect, a 59-year-old man, was detained and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation at 4 p.m. Police used noise disruption and a bull horn to try to end the situation, but it is unclear what led to the resolution.

According to police, there were no injuries reported. Police have not released any information about what may have prompted the incident.

