Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual misconduct

Peter Chen, professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Michigan, has returned to teach at the University after a Washtenaw County jury found him not guilty of criminal sexual conduct.

University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen wrote in an email to The Michigan Daily that Chen returned to teach Friday after having been on paid administrative leave since January 2021.

“Following an acquittal on Dec. 5, 2022 in Washtenaw County Circuit Court, Professor Chen will resume his duties as a professor in the division of Computer Science and Engineering on Jan. 13,” Broekhuizen wrote.

Chen faced trial in the Washtenaw County 22nd Circuit Court for one charge of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and was found not guilty on Dec. 5, 2022.

In an email to College of Engineering students obtained by The Michigan Daily, Engineering Dean Alec Gallimore said the U-M administration is in support of Chen’s return while recognizing that students may feel apprehensive about this change.

“President Ono, Provost McCauley and I are supportive of this action,” Gallimore wrote. “Michigan Engineering is committed to fostering an environment where every member of our community feels valued, connected and informed. We recognize that some members of our community may have questions regarding Professor Chen’s return to CSE.”

Gallimore encouraged students to reach out to Michael Wellman, chair of the Computer Science and Engineering Department, or other resources on campus for support, like the C.A.R.E. Center and Prevention Education, Assistance & Resources (PEAR).

