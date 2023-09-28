The original location of Cottage Inn Pizza in Ann Arbor has been listed for sale after 75 years of operation on East William Street. According to an MLive article, Cottage Inn owner Jim Michos is selling the restaurant as he approaches retirement. Michos said he has yet to decide on who will be using the space in the future.

“We’re holding out for the right person,” Michos said. “When someone has a real offer then that’s when we will entertain it. It’s got to be the right offer to the right person.”

The 11,200-square-foot building is listed for $3.4 million or $23,000 per month. The listing emphasizes the location’s proximity to the University of Michigan campus as well as to downtown Ann Arbor.

“This property is available to become a new home for an aspiring chef, restauranter, or entertainment investor looking to tap into the thriving Ann Arbor community,” the listing advertises.

Cottage Inn has long been popular among U-M students in the Midwest. Known for its menu of Greek and Italian dishes, the restaurant has won The Michigan Daily’s “Best Pizza” category in Best of Ann Arbor multiple times. The Michos family has owned the original establishment since 1961. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Michos invested in a remodel and refurbishment of the restaurant to update its dining area and kitchen utilities.

Though its original location is up for sale, the four other Cottage Inn locations in Ann Arbor will continue to operate.

