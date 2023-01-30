Adriana Davidson, 15, was found dead near Pioneer High School’s athletic field Monday afternoon. Davidson’s family reported her as missing to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday morning after Davidson did not come home from school Friday.

Prior to her death, Davidson was last seen by friends at school Friday morning and then traveling on an Ann Arbor public bus later in the afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In a post shared by the Sheriff’s Office Monday, authorities wrote that they do not suspect foul play at this time.

“Just before 1:00pm today, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit located Adriana Davidson near the athletic fields of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School,” the post reads. “At this early stage there are no indications of foul play.”

The Ann Arbor Police Department also posted about the case, noting that there is no active threat to the community at this time. AAPD wrote that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. AAPD told The Michigan Daily they have no further information about Davidson’s death as of Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

