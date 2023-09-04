This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Update 9/4/23: As of 6:00 p.m. the power is back out at the Mary Markley Residence Hall.

The University of Michigan Mary Markley Residence Hall has experienced two power outages Monday on the first and fourth floors, with the first starting at 2:55 p.m. and being resolved at 5:20 p.m. The second started at 6:00 p.m. Monday, and is ongoing according to reports from several residents and U-M Information and Technology Services.

The source of both outages is unknown. They come less than a week after the University’s Wi-Fi network was down across the entire campus.

In an email statement sent to Mary Markley residents Monday evening from Student Life Facilities, residents all throughout the building were asked to limit their electricity use while the University works to restore power to the affected areas. Student Life also encouraged those without power to cool off in air-conditioned common areas around the building.

“We have had partial power outages in the south east wing of the building today, as our air conditioning systems work to keep common areas cool in the heat,” the statement reads. “If you have an AC unit in your room, we’re asking that you use it moderately, since every bit of power used across the building adds up to the demands of the system. By keeping your electricity usage lower and steady, you can make sure your neighbors have consistent power.”

In an interview with The Michigan Daily Timothy Barrow, LSA senior and a Resident Advisor at Mary Markley, said having power issues in the residence hall was especially bothersome on Monday, with high temperatures near 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Markley, like several of the residence halls on campus, lacks air conditioning in individual rooms, so residents like Barrow often rely on their own fans to keep cool.

“It’s really hot — like first day of the heat wave — and it really sucks to not have my fan on,” Barrow said. “I was also in the middle of watching something and it just cut out while I was doing that, so it’s pretty frustrating.”

Because of the holiday, the Division of Public Safety and Security was unable to comment on the outages.

