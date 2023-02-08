University President Santa Ono recommended Interim Provost Laurie McCauley for a full term as the University of Michigan’s provost on Tuesday, almost a year after the start of McCauley’s term. The recommendation will be considered by the Board of Regents at their Feb. 16 meeting.

McCauley’s original appointment is set to expire in June 2023. If approved by the board, her term will extend until June 2027. The provost works in tandem to lead The University with the president as the chief academic and budgetary officer.

Ono expressed his support for McCauley as provost and his hope for the future of their partnership in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

“(McCauley) serves with distinction and honor, and I cannot imagine a better partner in leadership at U-M,” the tweet said.

Before her appointment as interim provost in 2022, MccCauley served as dean of the Dentistry School for 10 years. McCauley has also served as assistant professor of dentistry, professor of pathology and periodontics, chair of Periodontics and Oral Medicine in the School of Dentistry.

In a University Record article, McCauley said she is excited to continue her work as provost.

“I am honored to continue to lead the academic and budgetary mission on our campus,” McCauley said. “I am committed to promoting academic excellence and providing an environment where students, staff and faculty can optimize their potential. Working together, we will ensure that our campus remains a place of innovation, inclusivity, creativity and growth for years to come.”

McCauley initially replaced Susan Collins as provost, who stepped down from the position after being named CEO and president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. Many previous provosts have left the University after receiving offers to become president at other institutions.

In the same article, Ono highlighted the main reasons for his recommendation and commended McCauley’s work so far as interim provost.

“Provost McCauley has brought steadfast and inspired leadership to the role of the institution’s chief academic and budgetary officer,” Ono said. “Provost McCauley has become an integral part of the executive leadership team of the University providing critical support and insight during the recent presidential transition and helping to shape new initiatives and priorities.”

