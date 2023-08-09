The Higher Learning Commission, the University of Michigan’s accrediting body, ruled that the University committed no substantive noncompliance by entering grades for striking Graduate Student Instructors during the winter 2023 semester. The ruling follows a complaint filed by the Graduate Employees’ Organization in June alleging the University falsified final grades for students with striking GSIs.

In a letter from the HLC to University President Santa Ono, obtained by The Daily, the HLC wrote they found no evidence of substantive noncompliance with HLC’s requirements for accreditation. As a result, there will be no further review of the complaint.

“Upon review of the Institution’s response, it was determined that the Institution provided sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the matters raised in the complaint are not indicative of substantive noncompliance with the HLC requirement noted previously,” the letter read. “Therefore, no additional review will be conducted by HLC regarding this matter at this time.”

In a University Record article, University Provost Laurie McCauley said she hopes the HLC decision restores confidence in the University administration and its handling of the GSI strike.

“We are pleased with the Higher Learning Commission’s decision,” McCauley said. “We hope this independent assessment of the University’s actions reassures our community that we acted ethically, and in the best interests of the tens of thousands of students we serve.”

Lina Alam, Rackham student and GEO communication co-chair, wrote in an email to The Michigan Daily that GEO is disappointed with the outcome of the investigation. Alam said GEO believes the University’s choice to input grades for striking workers harms students and GSIs.

“We are disappointed by the HLC’s decision to discontinue its investigation into U-M’s mass falsification of grades, and we maintain that grade fabrication has serious consequences for students and instructors alike,” Alam wrote. “Many students who received A’s in their courses last term may not have obtained the necessary skills promised by their grade, and may not be prepared for more challenging courses they might take in the future. U-M’s willingness to fabricate grades en masse shows the University cares more about checking a box than actual education.”

In an email to The Michigan Daily, Daniel Weaver, Rackham student and GEO member, wrote he believes the results of the HLC’s investigation do not change the experience of many striking GSIs.

“The HLC’s decision is disappointing but, unfortunately for the current administration, cannot alter the facts,” Weaver wrote. “Instructional autonomy and the integrity of higher education are not guaranteed under the current administration at UM.”



