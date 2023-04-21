This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

University of Michigan Police detained and released two protesters from the Graduate Employees’ Organization on a sidewalk in downtown Ann Arbor Thursday evening. GEO was picketing outside the restaurant where University President Santa Ono was dining. In a video posted to the GEO Instagram account, GEO members can be seen at the doorway of the dining room Ono was seated in before being denied entry.

According to a press release from GEO, protestors then stood in front of Ono’s car as he was leaving the restaurant.

“When President Ono left the restaurant, picketing graduate workers met him outside the entrance,” the press release reads. “Graduate workers stepped in front of the vehicle with hands held up, and his driver accelerated, pushing the graduate workers into an intersection.”

GEO posted a video to their Instagram account in which Ono’s driver appears to be driving slowly toward protestors while they continue to chant, “Santa Ono makes a million, GSIs can’t make a living” and “What do we want? Our paychecks now.”

According to Rackham student Alejo Stark, campus police arrived at the scene around 6:50 p.m. when protestors were outside the restaurant blocking Ono’s car.

Two protestors were then detained by police. They were released several minutes later after being surrounded by chanting bystanders.

In a press release obtained by The Michigan Daily, the Board of Regents said Ono was meeting students for dinner when GEO protesters began banging on the windows and attempting to disrupt the meal. The Regents called on GEO to come to the bargaining table in a peaceful manner.

“We call on GEO leaders to stop actively disrupting the education of their fellow students, cease harassing our president and come to the bargaining table ready to recommit themselves to the critically important collective bargaining process,” the press release read. “This conduct that endangers safety and is designed to intimidate must stop.”

