In a press release published Monday on their website, the Graduate Employees’ Organization announced they have filed unfair labor practice charges against the University of Michigan. GEO is claiming that the University has failed to bargain in good faith during their ongoing contract negotiations. GEO is also alleging that the University has failed to provide information on benefits and workplace safety during negotiations, which employers are legally obligated to do under Michigan State Law.

According to the press release, GEO and the University had agreed they would have a tentative 2023-2026 contract agreement by March 1, as outlined in Article XXVI of their previous contract. According to that contract, if a new contract is not negotiated by the end of the day on May 1, the 2020-2023 contract will continue to be in effect.

March 1 passed over Spring Break, with GEO claiming that the University “made no serious effort to honor” their agreed upon deadline for a tentative contract. In the press release, GEO also detailed their distaste for other actions taken by the University during contract negotiations, including considering the use of a state mediator, which GEO claimed was highly unusual. GEO expressed their disappointment with other regulations related to the negotiation process which restricted the number of GEO members allowed in the bargaining sessions and availability of virtual options to view the negotiations.

“(The University) spent the first two months of bargaining attempting to shut grad workers out of their own contract negotiations, taking the highly unusual step of calling in a state mediator before (the University) had passed or responded to a single substantive proposal,” the release said.

In an email to The Michigan Daily, University Spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen claimed that GEO’s allegations related to the unfair labor practice charges are unfounded.

“It is disappointing that GEO has chosen to take this step as the University has and will continue to negotiate in good faith to achieve a fair contract,” Broekhuizen said.

In the press release, GEO President Jared Eno claimed the University was stalling negotiations rather than working with the union in good faith to improve the conditions of graduate students.

“Instead of working collaboratively to solve problems, the University has undermined and stalled negotiations for months, going so far as to break the law,” Eno wrote. “Meanwhile, grad workers are selling their plasma, skipping meals, waiting inordinate amounts of time for gender-affirming care and struggling to escape abusive supervisors. Enough is enough. It’s time for the University to take these contract negotiations seriously and provide grad workers with a fair contract.”

Broekhuizen emphasized that the University continues to be committed to negotiating with GEO and settling on an equitable contract.

“The University’s focus remains at the bargaining table, where the University is committed to working through all issues pertaining to wages, hours and working conditions of GSIs’ and GSSAs’ employment,” Broekhuizen said. “This includes the University’s latest compensation offer, which was presented to GEO on Feb. 10, and to which GEO has not yet responded.”

In their current bargaining platform, GEO is asking for an increased wage of $38,537 per year, the elimination of copay for mental health care and the establishment of an unarmed community response team on campus.

GEO has been negotiating with the University since November, during which they have demonstrated on campus multiple times to garner support for their cause. There is currently an open letter with over 500 signatures from campus organizations and individuals, all voicing their support of GEO’s platform.



