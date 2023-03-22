Former University President Mark Schlissel will return to teach in the Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology department at the University of Michigan in the fall following his removal as president in January 2022. Schlissel, who was fired for engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a U-M employee, will be a co-instructor for MCDB 436 – Human Immunology in the Fall 2023 semester.

In an email to The Michigan Daily, University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen wrote that Schlissel maintains his tenured faculty appointments as a professor in the College of Literature, Science and the Arts as well as the Medical School.

“Mark Schlissel retains a faculty position, with tenure, that was granted as part of his initial U-M employment agreement,” Broekhuizen wrote. “Schlissel, a molecular immunologist, has a 50% appointment in MCDB. Microbiology and Immunology in the Medical School will be his home department for administrative purposes.”

In an email obtained by MLive, Schlissel confirmed his plans to teach MCDB 436, a course on Human Immunology.

“Yes,” Schlissel wrote. “I am scheduled and plan to teach that course in the fall.”

Schlissel has previously worked as an instructor and researcher at the John Hopkins School of Medicine as well as a professor in the Department of Molecular and Cell Biology at the University of California Berkeley. In 2011, he launched his career in university administration at Brown University as provost and moved to the University of Michigan to become the president three years later.

Documents obtained by the Detroit Free Press in January 2022 initially showed that Schlissel would retain his position as a tenured faculty member after his removal as president.

In May 2022, Schlissel and the University reached a settlement allowing him to return to the classroom as an instructor with a salary of $185,000 following a leave of absence during the 2022-2023 academic year. The 2022 Salary Disclosure Report showed that Schlissel earned $463,000 during his leave of absence, all of which was earned by Schlissel for his work at the University during his time as president, but had not yet been paid by the time of his removal.

Schlissel’s current faculty contract requires him to teach one class per year if conducting research and two classes per year otherwise. He will also be expected to mentor students and serve on faculty committees.

