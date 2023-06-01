This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Division of Public Safety and Security issued a crime alert early Wednesday morning for an ongoing investigation of two events of indecent exposure and a sexual assault that occurred yesterday on North Campus near parking lot NW10. The University of Michigan Police Department believes this series of events was perpetrated by the one individual, but no arrests have been made.

According to the report, at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, a female student reported a sexual assault where a man approached her from behind and groped her. Then at 4:30 p.m., another female student was approached by a man who then exposed himself. A little later in the same area, a third female student was approached by a man with his pants down and his genitals exposed.

The report described the suspect(s) as:

“(1) White male in his 20s, medium build, wearing a sky-blue t-shirt with no graphics

(2) White male, approximately 6 feet tall, full beard, long wavy brown hair

(3) White male, mid 20’s-30, 5’8-5’9, skinny to medium build, short curly red hair, blue eyes, goatee/mustache, bright t-shirt or polo shirt, no hat or glasses”

The alert urges those with any information to contact UMPD at 734-763-1131 or Detective John Buehler at jbuehler@umich.edu.

Summer News Editor Rebecca Lewis can be reached at rebeccl@umich.edu.