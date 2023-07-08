This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Division of Public Safety and Security issued a crime alert early Saturday morning for an ongoing investigation of a sexual assault that occurred in the Ford Motor Company Robotics Building at about 10 p.m. on Friday.

According to the crime alert, the suspect was banging on a locked door from outside before gaining entry into the building from a person inside. Upon entering the building, the suspect followed the victim into a room and sexually assaulted her.

DPSS did not respond to request for comment in time for publication.

The alert urges those with information regarding the incident to contact DPSS at 734-763-1131 or the DPSS tip line at UM-DPSS-TIPS@umich.edu.

