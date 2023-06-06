This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Division of Public Safety and Security received a report at around 8:30 p.m. Monday evening of a home invasion in an apartment at Northwood II Apartments on the University of Michigan’s North Campus. The invasion was reported by a friend of the resident, who claimed an unknown woman tried to force her way into their friend’s apartment.

According to a crime alert from DPSS, the University of Michigan Police Department then reached out to the resident directly for more details on the incident.

“UMPD contacted the resident, who said a female entered his apartment without permission after requesting a glass of water and directions,” the alert read. “The resident reported that the female had an unopened folding knife in her hand. The resident sustained minor injuries following a brief scuffle. The female then left the apartment.”

Within one minute of closing the door, the resident reported two gunshots were fired through their apartment window. No one was injured by the gunshots.

In an email to The Michigan Daily, Melissa Overton, Deputy Chief and spokesperson of DPSS, said the incident is currently being investigated. Overton also said DPSS would be sending additional staff to North Campus in response to both this incident and a string of sexual harassment reports last week.

“The safety of our community continues to be our biggest priority,” Overton wrote. “We are utilizing all available resources to actively investigate this incident. There will be additional staff and patrols in the area. Our Division is taking enhanced security measures, including increased deployment and visibility of officers across north campus due to recent incidents.”

Summer Managing News Editor Mary Corey can be reached at mcorey@umich.edu.