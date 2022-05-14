The University of Michigan updated the Campus Blueprint COVID-19 Dashboard on Friday to reflect that Washtenaw County’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 community level is now considered “high.”

This increase comes a month after the University updated masking policies to no longer require masks in classrooms or on U-M transportation. Masks continued to be required at Michigan Medicine and on-campus COVID-19 testing sites.

According to data from the Community Sampling and Tracking Program (CSTP) provided on the Campus Blueprint COVID-19 Dashboard, reported cases of COVID-19 have increased between April 30 and May 7 with 378 COVID-19 cases reported by May 7. Weekly COVID-19 cases in Washtenaw County have consistently risen since early March. Washtenaw County reported 283 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a weekly positivity rate of 14.6% as of May 12 at 11:00 a.m.

The CDC recommends masking indoors in communities with “high” COVID-19 levels, though the University has not reported any changes to its masking policy.

The University advises community members to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by remaining home if sick, getting vaccinated — including boosters — according to University policy and getting tested.

Incoming students are expected to report their vaccination information for the 2022–2023 academic year by May 15.

Summer News Editor Anna Fifelski can be reached at afifelsk@umich.edu.