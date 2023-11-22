Three people broke into the South State Street MDen on Friday, according to a police report filed Friday morning. According to the Ann Arbor Police Department, the break-in took place between 2:10 and 2:25 a.m. The Ann Arbor Police Department is still investigating the identities of those who broke into the store, though it is currently suspected that two of the perpetrators were men and the third was a woman.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, AAPD spokesperson Chris Page said the suspects broke into the MDen through a second floor window with a hammer, which was found at the scene. The three suspects also damaged a door on the second floor. In total, they caused about $2,000 in damages and stole various merchandise. Page said the burglary remains under investigation.

The University of Michigan declined to comment on the situation.

Anyone with information about the break-in is encouraged to contact AAPD or the tipline at 734-794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.

