President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law Thursday afternoon in front of thousands of guests at the White House’s South Lawn. The act requires all states to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages performed anywhere in the U.S. After clearing the Senate on Nov. 29, the act was passed by the House of Representatives on Dec. 8 before being sent to Biden’s desk.

In his remarks before officially signing the act into law, Biden said he believes the law will unify the country around a cause that many Americans support across both sides of the aisle. In a Pew Research Center survey published in November, 61% of Americans said they believe same-sex marriage is good for society.

“This law, and the love it defends, strike a blow against hate in all its forms,” Biden said. “That’s why this law matters to every single American, no matter who you are or who you love. This shouldn’t be about conservative or liberal, red or blue. No, this is about realizing the promise of the Declaration of Independence — a promise rooted in sacred and secular beliefs, a promise that we’re all created equal.”

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, praised the passage of the law in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

“Today is truly a historic day in our nation’s history,” Dingell wrote. “Same-sex & interracial couples deserve the right to build a life together just as anyone else. With the signing of the #RespectForMarriage Act, we’ll ensure stability for these families with critical statutory protections.”

The Respect for Marriage Act does not ensure the legality of same-sex marriage in the U.S. which has been legal since the 2015 Supreme Court decision made in the case Obergefell v. Hodges. If Obergefell v. Hodges were to be overturned, the decision to allow same-sex marriage would be returned to the states, meaning that states could choose to ban same-sex marriage, regardless of the Respect for Marriage Act.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade in June led to concerns over the security of the Obergefell decision following Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion on Roe. In his written opinion, Thomas wrote that the same judicial logic used to overturn Roe could apply to same-sex and interracial marriages, as well as the Supreme Court decisions that currently protect the rights to privacy in intimate sexual conduct and contraception use.

In her speech at the signing ceremony, Vice President Kamala Harris said this law represents progress for same-sex and interracial couples and is connected with other ongoing fights for social justice.

“December 13, 2022: a day, when thanks to Democrats and Republicans, we finally protect marriage rights in federal law,” Harris said. “For millions of LGBTQI+ Americans and interracial couples, this is a victory and it is part of a larger fight. … Fundamental rights are interconnected, including the right to marry who you love, the right to access contraception and the right to make decisions about your own body.”

Daily News Editor Samantha Rich can be reached at sammrich@umich.edu.