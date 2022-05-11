Content Warning: This article contains mentions of gun violence.

The Ann Arbor Police Department is searching for the suspect involved in the non-fatal shooting that took place at Gallup Park on Monday.Police and investigators are requesting help from the public to help identify the suspect.

The victim was an 18-year-old high school student who is currently in recovery after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to initial reports, the victim was attending the park’s boat launch with a friend. The two were set to meet with friends and play a social media game. Prior to the victim’s arrival at the park, a vehicle was in the parking lot. The victim told the police that he was shot by the passenger of said vehicle, a dark-colored sedan.

Following the shooting, the driver and passenger of the unknown vehicle then drove off, the victim said. The driver of the vehicle was an unknown female.

The motive for the shooting is unclear, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call Ann Arbor Police Det. Steven Van Alstine at 734-794-6930, Ext. 49317 or email svanalstine@s2gov.org.

This story will be updated as more details become known.

