The Ann Arbor Fire Department is currently responding to an active fire on the corner of Maynard Street and William Street. The Ann Arbor Police Department told The Michigan Daily AAPD is currently assisting in the response and roads in the area have been blocked off as a result.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department could not be reached for comment at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Michigan Daily News staff can be reached at news@michigandaily.com.