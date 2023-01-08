Ann Arbor Public Schools will require masks in indoor spaces from Jan. 9 to Jan. 20, AAPS superintendent Jeanice Swift announced Sunday.

Students, staff and visitors will be required to wear well-fitting masks to help reduce the spread of respiratory illness and absenteeism while prioritizing health and in-school learning. Masks will be available at all school buildings for students and staff to use while the AAPS requirement is in place.

AAPS is also strongly encouraging families, students and staff to stay home if they are experiencing respiratory symptoms, fever, vomiting or diarrhea. According to Swift, AAPS is monitoring cases within the school system and will be in communication about further updates.

“As we return to school in this new year 2023, we will continue to closely monitor absence levels and illness each day, and remain in close communication about next steps,” Swift wrote.

The announcement comes two days after AAPS welcomed students back from winter break. On Jan. 6, a superintendent health update strongly urged families, students and staff to wear a tightly-fitting mask indoors in addition to asking students to stay home if feeling ill and reporting diagnoses of COVID, RSV or influenza.

“As we return to school in 2023, our continued priority is the health and safety of our students and staff; we are working together to reduce the risk of classroom and school exposures to illness,” Swift wrote. “We all share the goal of preserving and prioritizing every school day for important in-person teaching and learning by lowering the numbers of staff and student absences this winter.”

The AAPD School Board discussed the possibility of a reinstated mask mandate in December after AAPS had to cancel classes due to staff absences caused by illness. Two board members expressed their support for the mandate. Trustee Jeff Gaynor said he would support the mandate due to increased numbers of illness in the Ann Arbor community and the difficulty in staffing school buildings.

“My personal view as one trustee is that given the rise in cases of COVID-19, RSV and flu, and the fact that five schools were closed due to staff illnesses, on top of the number of student illnesses, you’d have my support for having a mask mandate, especially after the travel that’s being done over the break,” Gaynor said.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also recently encouraged wearing masks during a surge in influenza, RSV and COVID-19. The CDC’s Community Level for COVID-19 is Medium in Washtenaw County as of Jan. 8.

Swift noted that current surges in staff and student illness are not only related to COVID-19.

“It really is a combination of colds, influenza and lots of viruses out there,” Swift said.

AAPS is encouraging families, students or staff who have questions to contact health care providers or their school nurse while providing information about the COVID booster shot.

