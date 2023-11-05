Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

The University of Michigan’s Division of Public Safety and Security issued a crime alert early Sunday morning for an ongoing sexual assault investigation for an incident that occurred Saturday evening around 10 p.m. on the 400 block of East Stadium Boulevard near the Michigan Stadium during the football game against Purdue University.

According to the crime alert, the Ann Arbor Police Department received a report of a sexual assault perpetrated on a private golf course. According to the survivor’s report to AAPD, she was assaulted by two male suspects while walking alone to her car, which was parked on the golf course.

DPSS did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

The alert calls for those with information to contact the AAPD at 734-794-6920 or police@a2gov.org, the AAPD Tip Line at 734-794-6939 or ​tips@​a2gov.org, or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK UP​​​.

The Michigan Daily News Staff can be reached at news@michigandaily.com.