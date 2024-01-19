According to a media release from the Ann Arbor Police Department, 30-year-old Donald Dashner-Shipman attacked an unidentified 27-year-old male near Zina Pitcher Place and East Ann Street Monday evening.

Dashner-Shipman asked the victim if he was waiting for the bus before pushing and punching him an estimated 20 times in an assault the AAPD called “unprovoked” and “violent.” The suspect also pinned the victim to the ground and strangled him. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police appeared at approximately 6:15 p.m., arresting the suspect and taking him to Washtenaw County Jail. AAPD’s initial investigation believes alcohol was a contributing factor to the attack.

On Jan. 16, Dashner-Shipman appeared before district court. He was charged with assault. The press release notes that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

“The suspect … was arraigned at 14A-1 District Court on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, as well as aggravated assault,” the statement reads.



Daily Staff Reporter Marissa Corsi can be reached at macorsi@umich.edu.