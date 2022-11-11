A “minimal” fire started in the South Quad Dining Hall Friday morning, resulting in students being evacuated from the residence halls and closure of the dining hall for at least the remainder of the day.

Melissa Overton, Chief of Police of the Division of Public Safety and Security, told The Michigan Daily the fire was first detected in the hood of the South Quad pizza oven at 8:28 a.m. on Friday and was contained within the kitchen. All South Quad residents were immediately evacuated and there were no injuries.

“I think the damage is going to be very minimal,” Overton said. “It was contained to the kitchen area and it was more or less smoke damage.”

A representative from the Ann Arbor Fire Department told The Daily the fire was limited to the ductwork of the pizza oven, primarily affecting the ventilation system of the oven.

Overton said the fire was extinguished and that South Quad was reoccupied at 9:22 a.m. She said North and East Quad Dining Halls will operate under continuous hours between lunch and dinner for the duration of South Quad Dining Hall’s closure.

Michigan Housing did not respond in time before publication regarding reopening timeline.

Daily Staff Reporter Matthew Shanbom contributed reporting.

