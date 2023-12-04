The Michigan Institute of Data Science and Michigan Artificial Intelligence Laboratory hosted a joint generative AI workshop Wednesday afternoon for University of Michigan researchers. The meeting was held on the 10th floor of Weiser Hall and was also open to the public.

The seminar began with an introduction by MIDAS research manager Beth Uberseder. The session was part of a series of collaborative workshops created by MIDAS and the Michigan AI Lab. Past workshops discussed topics such as AI-generated writing and images. Wednesday’s session was the fourth in the series and focused on using large language models, or algorithms that generate content based on vast datasets.

Shane Storks, a Graduate Student Research Assistant at the University, spoke to the whole crowd at the beginning of the event and helped lead the tutorial for the rest of the session. Storks is a current Ph.D. candidate in computer science and engineering at the University. In his introductory remarks, Storks described some of the typical uses of large AI language models.

“We can basically use it to generate language given some language inputs, or we can use it to judge how likely a sequence of text is,” Storks said.

Following his talk, Storks led an interactive presentation where participants were able to follow step-by-step instructions to test a type of generative AI themselves. It was run on Google Colab, a python coding platform owned and operated by Google, and covered how to fine-tune and prompt large language models to train them. Storks stressed that AI can sometimes produce incorrect information, which is why it is important to have humans constantly auditing and training AI models to make them as accurate as possible.

“We really can’t trust the outputs of these models to be factual,” Storks said. “We have to double check them.”

Rackham student Te Bulun Altangadas studies biostatistics at the University. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, he said the University is a great place to engage with AI research, especially following the launch of their own generative AI — U-M GPT — and other in-house AI tools.

“I am really amazed that (the University) has a U-M Maizey that allows for personalizing the GPT model,” Altangadas said.

In an interview with The Daily, MIDAS executive director Jing Liu encouraged those who are eager to learn more about AI to come to future workshops in the series and become involved with the Student Organizations Council at MIDAS.

“(The Student Organizations Council members) get together and they build tutorials (and) find projects to do together,” Liu said. “MIDAS connects them so that they can coordinate, maybe even collaborate together. (MIDAS is) also starting to help the student clubs (connect) with faculty and industry research projects, so they get more hands-on experience.”

Daily News Contributors Chiara Dettin and Anna Jerolimov can be reached at chiarald@umich.edu and annajero@umich.edu.