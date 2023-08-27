This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

As of midnight Monday, online services at the University of Michigan are still experiencing outages across all three campuses. The issue began at 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon according to an email from the University’s Information and Technology Services, though the source of the issue has not been announced. The technology issue spans all U-M online services and is affecting access to the University’s Wi-Fi network, Google Workspace, Canvas and Wolverine Access.

With the fall semester beginning in a couple of hours, the University is working toward restoration, and is encouraging Ann Arbor students to check the Office of the Registrar’s list of class schedules and locations — though there has been no guidance provided for Flint and Dearborn students. In an email to The Michigan Daily Sunday night, a university spokesperson encouraged students to stay updated via the U-M ITS X account.

UPDATE: Thank you for your patience. Teams remain working to restore access to online services. While systems currently remain offline, https://t.co/Eyno6EFJhn is now live to allow Ann Arbor students to check public course schedules & locations. (1/2) — UMich ITS (@umichTECH) August 28, 2023

The next update will come from the University around 9 a.m. on the ITS X account.

