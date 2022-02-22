Michigan state Rep. Mary Cavanagh, D-Redford, announced Monday her candidacy for Michigan’s new 6th state senate district, which includes the cities of Farmington, Farmington Hills, Redford, Livonia and Northwest Detroit. The primary election for Michigan Senate seats will take place Aug. 2, followed by the general election on Nov. 8.

In December 2021, the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission approved new legislative districts. Part of the new Congressional maps, the Michigan Senate Linden map includes the 6th state senate district. The Commission simultaneously approved the Chestnut map to establish new Michigan congressional district lines, which determines what areas candidates running for Congress represent, and the Hickory map to establish Michigan House district lines, which determines what areas candidates running for the Michigan House of Representatives represent.

In a Feb. 21 video message announcing her candidacy, Cavanagh highlighted issues she aims to address as a prospective state senator, including voting rights, access to affordable childcare and increasing investment for infrastructure. She emphasized how the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the challenges Michigan communities face.

“The cost of healthcare and groceries simply has many of us struggling with debt and making ends meet, let alone trying to raise a family,” Cavanagh said. “We can and must do more to deliver real results for families and our future.”

In 2020, Cavanagh was elected to the Michigan House as a representative of House district 10, which served Redford Charter Township and the Northwest Detroit area. Following the new district lines drawn for the Michigan House of Representatives, district 10 will now consist of communities in Grosse Pointe, while districts 16 and 17 will include Redford Charter Township.

Before taking office, Cavanagh worked with the service organization AmeriCorps, where she served as a full-time tutor and mentor for Osborn High School students in Detroit. She has also previously worked as the Director of Project Development for New Start Construction, a company dedicated to preserving home ownership and community revitalization in Wayne County.

Rev. Sherisse Butler, an education reform advocate based in Detroit, endorsed Cavanagh’s candidacy and said she will be a strong voice for the Metro Detroit community in Lansing, according to a press release obtained by The Michigan Daily.

“Mary has my full support and endorsement as we work together to improve the quality of living and access to education, health care and stable housing for children and families in Metro Detroit and Michigan,” Butler wrote in the release.

Brian Galdes, the superintendent of the South Redford School District, also endorsed Cavanagh in the press release, emphasizing his belief that Cavanagh will put Michigan teachers, students and parents at the forefront of policymaking.

“Mary understands the pressure and stress our public schools are under and will continue to be an outstanding partner for us in the Michigan Senate,” Galdes wrote.

