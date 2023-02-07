Booksweet, a self-described “cozy community spot to browse and chat about books” located in Ann Arbor was filled with 30 people for a Local Author’s Night focused on Disability Pride on Friday. Four authors talked about their lives and their literary works: Ashwini Bhasi, Nazifa Islam, Stephanie Heit and Petra Kuppers.

Bhasi, an author and bioinformatician from Kerala, India, read pieces from her book, “Musth,” which won the Chapbook Contest, a poetry contest, in 2020. Bhasi spoke at the event about her relationship with her body as a person with a disability and chronic pain.

“It feels like my body keeps making jokes I cannot understand,” Bhasi said.

After reading some selections from “Musth,” Bhasi spoke about producing visual poetry — an art form that combines traditional visual art mediums like painting and drawing with written poems — which she has made in the past to cope with a chronic pain flare up.

“(I try) to find a way to transcribe chronic pain (through my art),” Bhasi said. “It makes me feel better. It is like a release — it lets my fingers say what needs to be said.”

One of Bhasi’s visual poems was titled “I Did Nothing Today.” At first glance, Bhasi said the artwork appears like a kaleidoscope of colors and shapes, which Bhasi said represented the intensity of the pain she is experiencing. Upon closer inspection, however, observers will notice smaller details in the art, such as cut-out paper pieces with protein sequences on them that comprise the genes that are activated when one is experiencing pain.

“I am able to combine my knowledge of gene expression with my creativity in art to create this work,” Bhasi said.

Poet Nafiza Islam reads her work to Ann Arbor community members at Booksweet’s Disability Pride Poetry Night Friday evening. Keith Melong/Daily. Buy this photo.

Nazifa Islam, the author of “Forlorn Light: Virginia Woolf Found Poems” explores mental illness through her work. At the event, Islam said she took paragraphs from English writer Virgina Woolf’s pieces, and used them to create her own poetry collection. Found poetry, which is what Islam calls her work, is a type of creative poetry that consists of using excerpts from other literature works to create an inspired narrative. Islam spoke at the event about how Woolf inspires her work.

“I have always loved Woolf’s work,” Islam said. “If you need a word bank, you can’t get much better than her.”

Islam described her creation process, saying that she starts with finding a section of Woolf’s text that inspires her and then letting her creativity guide her. Islam said she is currently working on a collection of Sylvia Plath found poems, using a similar process.

Poet Stephanie Heit reads her work to Ann Arbor community members at Booksweet’s Disability Pride Poetry Night Friday evening. Kate Hua/Daily. Buy this photo.

Stephanie Heit, a queer and disabled poet, as well as a dancer and a teacher also read pieces from her poetry collection, “Psych Murders,” at the event. Her poems included interactive elements, such as having the reader perform guided breathing exercises during certain parts of the work and physically move the pages of the book.

“Take whatever time you need to be with these words,” Heit said. “While I was working on the pieces, I had a series of shock treatments done at (Michigan Medicine).”

After reading some more pieces from her collection, Heit answered an question from the audience about the importance of disability advocacy and how it intersects with creativity. Heit said she sees art as a powerful avenue for sharing her experience as a disabled person in a way that will emotionally resonate with a large readership.

“A lot of people do not think about the creativity and adaptability of the disabled community,” Heit said.

Poet Petra Kuppers reads her work to audience members at Booksweet’s Disability Pride Poetry Night Friday evening. Keith Melong/Daily. Buy this photo.

Petra Kuppers, a disability culture activist and english professor teaches courses on disability studies at the University of Michigan. She read pieces from “Hot Springs,” a poem in her “Gut Botany” collection and her newest release centered around the Michigan murders — a series of killings that targeted women in the Ann Arbor area in the 1960s. Residing in the area where the murders took place, Kuppers said she felt a connection with the historic event and was inspired to write about it.

“I feel connected to this case in a way that people local to Michigan do,” Kuppers said.

Kuppers referred to her poems as her “babies” and said reading and writing some of them helped her get through difficult times in her life. Kuppers said her work has helped her cope with various challenges through literature.

“As we are dealing with so much hate around the world, I try to grapple with it in these books,” Kuppers said.

