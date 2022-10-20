On Monday, Oct. 17, the Central Student Government Elections Team announced elections for the Central Student Government Assembly and the University of Michigan Police Department Oversight Committee will be held on Nov. 16 and 17.

In the CSG Assembly election, seats for representatives from the School of Dentistry, School of Education, College of Engineering and others will be decided. According to the CSG Elections Team, the chosen representatives in the CSG Assembly are expected to represent the students of their respective school or college while and voting in the legislative body.

The Central Student Government meets every week on Tuesdays during the fall and winter semesters. A primary responsibility of the Assembly is voting on resolutions, which are introduced by sponsoring members. CSG representatives are tasked with advancing the Assembly’s mission of promoting academic freedom, fostering fellowship and collaboration among students and guaranteeing a public forum for student expression.

The UMPD Oversight Committee considers grievances against University police officers and can make recommendations to the executive director of DPSS. The committee has six members, including two students, two faculty members (one Senate faculty and one non-Senate faculty) and two staff members (one union and one non-union). These members are nominated and elected to two-year terms by their peers and meet monthly.

The CSG Assembly and UMPD Oversight Committee application is available online and can be submitted by sending a copy to the election director or by submitting in person at the CSG Office. Both applications are due Oct. 30 by 5:00 p.m.

