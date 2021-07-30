All University of Michigan students, faculty, and staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the time fall classes begin on August 30, President Mark Schlissel announced Friday. Here’s what the vaccine requirement means for you, and the U-M community.

Who does the vaccine requirement apply to?

The vaccine mandate applies to all University of Michigan faculty, staff, and students across all three campuses (Ann Arbor, Flint, and Dearborn) and Michigan Medicine.

I’ll be working or taking classes remotely this fall. Do I still need to be vaccinated?



Yes. The University will require all remote, temporary, and regular students, staff, and faculty to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Where can I report my vaccine?

Students and faculty can report proof of their vaccination to Wolverine Access here.

What if there’s not enough time for me to receive both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before Aug 30?

If you have only received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and will not be able to receive your second dose by the time fall classes start, report your first dose to Wolverine Access here. You will be required to wear a face-covering indoors and be subjected to weekly COVID-19 testing until two weeks after your second dose.

I’m an international student/worker and can’t get an FDA/WHO-approved vaccine by Aug. 30. What do I do now?

Those who are unable to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by Aug. 30 but intend to once they reach campus may request a deferment. If approved, you will be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test within 3 days of arriving on campus, begin the COVID-19 vaccination process immediately, undergo weekly testing and wear a facemask indoors until two weeks after they receive their second dose. The deferment process is still being developed, a University spokesperson told The Daily.

Where can I get vaccinated?

The University has set up vaccine clinics on the Ann Arbor campus. To find a vaccine clinic close to you, click here.

Which vaccine should I get?

The University recognizes vaccines approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization. A list of all approved vaccines can be found here.

Why was this decision made?

Campus public health experts recommended the requirement, and it is in line with recent announcements made by university campuses, medical systems and companies across the nation as the delta variant takes hold.

“Widespread vaccination is the primary and most effective tool that will bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control and it is the key to a vibrant and engaging academic year,” officials wrote in the email.

They noted the increased likelihood of breakthrough infections with the highly contagious Delta variant. They also wrote that the mandate would also help protect children of University faculty under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccination, as well as immunocompromised community members for whom the vaccine does not work as well.

I’m not comfortable getting a vaccination yet. Is there someone I can talk to about it?

Yes! Beginning on Aug. 9, the University will make advisors available to faculty, staff and students who have questions about the vaccine.

How much of the U-M community has already been vaccinated?

As of July 30, 81% of UM-Ann Arbor students, 74% of faculty and 64% of staff have reported full vaccination to the University.

For medical or religious reasons, I can’t receive the COVID-19 vaccine. What should I do?

The University will consider medical and religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccines, and the exemption process will be communicated by Aug 4. For now, you can fill out this form to begin the process of requesting an exemption.

What am I required to submit for a medical or religious exemption?

If you are requesting a medical exemption, you must submit a request for a medical exemption and provide documentation from a physician. No documentation, other than the exemption form, is required for a religious exemption.

Who decides if I get medical or religious exemption or not?

All exemptions will be reviewed by designated U-M staff. Individuals will be notified if their exemption is approved or denied via email.

If I receive an exemption, will I still have to get tested?

Yes. All individuals who received an exemption are subjected to weekly COVID-19 testing and must wear a face covering indoors.

I won’t qualify for an exemption and I don’t want to get vaccinated. What will happen?

Those who do not comply with the mandate or receive an exemption by Aug. 30 may be subject to “administrative consequences, accountability actions, and/or disciplinary procedures, which may include separation from U-M in accordance with the policies applicable to their classification,” according to U-M guidelines.

Is it legal for a public university to mandate a vaccine?

Yes. Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled that public institutions and universities can mandate COVID-19 vaccinations.

