As students from all over reunite in Ann Arbor for a new school year, The Michigan Daily has you covered with all the major news coming out of the University of Michigan this summer.

It’s been an eventful summer for the Wolverines. From announcing a new president to medical students walking out of their white coat ceremony, from a new minimum wage to LEO-GLAM’s first contract with the University of Michigan, here’s what you need to know for the upcoming year.

APRIL

April 9: The Michigan Democratic Party endorses Katherine White (D) and Michael J. Behm (D) for re-election to UMich Board of Regents

At the 2022 Endorsement Convention in Detroit’s Huntington Place convention center, the Michigan Democratic Party endorsed Katherine White (D) and Michael Behm (D) for re-election to the University’s Board of Regents.

White, the longest-standing regent at the University, is currently a Brigadier General in the U.S. Army National Guard, and is a professor at Wayne State University Law School. She serves in Lansing as the Deputy Commander of the 46 Military Police Command. She was inducted into the Michigan Military and Veterans Hall of Honor in 2021.

Behm is president and owner of the Behm & Behm law firm and chairperson of Business Forward Michigan. Behm served as an officer of the Michigan Association for Justice from 2008 to 2012 and served as president from 2011 to 2012.

April 23: The Michigan Republican Party endorses Lena Epstein (R ) and Sevag Vartanian (R ) for UMich Board of Regents

At the DeVos Place convention center in Grand Rapids, the Michigan Republican Party announced that they would endorse Lena Epstein (R) and Sevag Vartanian (R) for election to the University’s Board of Regents. If Epstein and Vartanian win their elections, they will be the third and fourth Republicans on the board. Regent Ron Weiser (R), chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, has chosen to support Lauren Hantz for the election.

Epstein received her B.A. in economics from Harvard University, and received her Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business. She is the co-owner and general manager of Vesco Oil Corporation and has not previously served in public office.

Vartanian earned a Bachelor of Science in actuarial mathematics from the University in 1991. Vartanian worked in the finance industry after he received a M.B.A. in finance and statistics from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Vartanian currently operates Vartanian Capital Management, an asset management firm.

MAY

May 20: Regents approve new chief diversity officer, updates to the president’s house at May meeting

At the May Board of Regents meeting, Interim University Provost Laurie McCauley recommended Sharon F. Matusik as the next dean of the Ross School of Business, Carlos Jackson as the dean of the School of Art & Design and Vicki Ellingrod as the dean of the College of Pharmacy. Tabbye M. Chavous was also recommended by McCauley as the next vice provost for equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer, replacing Robert Sellers.

The regents also approved a $15 million renovation to the President’s House, as well as $9.5 million for the construction of the temporary replacement for the Central Campus Recreation Building (CCRB) on Palmer Field following the planned demolition of the current CCRB after the Fall 2022 semester. The temporary structure will be used until construction at the current CCRB is completed in 2025 — it will then be removed from Palmer Field.

JUNE

June 5: UMich receives $3.5 million reimbursement for Philbert settlement

The University will receive a $3.5 million reimbursement from Munich Reinsurance America for its $9.25 million settlement with eight survivors of former University Provost Martin Philbert’s sexual misconduct. Philbert was fired from his position in March 2020 after the law firm WilmerHale uncovered over 15 years of evidence of sexual misconduct against him.

June 16: UMich Board of Regents approves $15 minimum wage and tuition increase at June meeting

At the June Board of Regents meeting, a new budget for the 2023 fiscal year was approved, which included an increase in tuition and a mandated $15 minimum wage for all workers across the Ann Arbor, Flint and Dearborn campuses.

For the 2022-23 school year, tuition will increase by 3.9% for out-of-state students and will increase by 3.4% for in-state students. This tuition increase is over double the increase for the 2021-22 school year, which was 1.8%. Tuition increases do not apply to in-state students who receive need-based aid.

Included in the tuition and fees, the University Health Service fee will increase by 2.2% to $209.80 per semester and the Central Student Government fee will increase from $2 to $11.19. Residence hall room and board rates with Michigan Housing will also increase by 4.6% for the upcoming fiscal year.

June 16: Nurses at Michigan Medicine rally for fair contract amid negotiations with UMich

Members of the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council (UMPNC) marched from the Detroit Observatory on East Ann Street to the June Board of Regents meeting at the Ruthven Museums building. UMPNC is a branch of the Michigan Nurses Association and has been undergoing negotiations with the University since March 15. The current contract the University has with the nurses at Michigan Medicine expired on June 30.

UMPNC’s original demands included an end to understaffing, enforceable nurse-to-patient ratios, fair wages and hazard pay. According to a UMPNC update from June 8, Michigan Medicine had not met the union’s demands about mandatory overtime and multi-unit positions at the time of publication.

Several of the nurses spoke at the Board of Regents meeting following the march, highlighting understaffing issues and re-outlining their demands. University Regent Denise Ilitch (D) assured them that their concerns were being addressed, but a contract has still not been negotiated.

JULY

July 13: Dr. Santa Ono is officially appointed as 15th U-M president

Current University of British Columbia President Dr. Santa Ono was officially appointed as the 15th president of the University at a special meeting of the U-M Board of Regents on July 13. Ono is set to begin his term on Oct. 13 and will have a base salary of $975,000. Interim University President Mary Sue Coleman — who was appointed following the firing of former University President Mark Schlissel — will continue to serve as president until the start of Ono’s term.

According to a July statement from the University, Ono’s appointment came after a nearly six-month search of potential candidates that spread across the country. Ono will be the first president of the University that is of Japanese descent. While Ono’s base salary will be $975,000, that salary is subject to annual increases at the discretion of the Board of Regents, and Ono is also entitled to a deferred compensation of $350,000 as well as residence at the President’s House.

July 22: Regents appoint Interim Dean of Public Policy at first meeting in the Upper Peninsula

The July Board of Regents meeting marked the first time the board met in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. During the meeting, Interim University Provost Laurie McCauley recommended the appointment of Celeste Watkins-Hayes as the interim dean of the Ford School of Public Policy. Watkins-Hayes was associate dean for faculty affairs in the Public Policy School, professor of University Diversity and Social Transformation and founding director of the Center for Racial Justice.

July 24: UMich medical students walk out of white coat ceremony

Incoming medical students walked out of their white coat ceremony to protest the selection of Clinical Assistant Professor Dr. Kristin Collier as speaker due to her anti-abortion views. The walkout followed the circulation of a petition to remove Collier as speaker, which received over 400 signatures.

Michigan Medicine ultimately declined to select another speaker, emphasizing that personal views do not impact the University’s speaker appointment decisions.

AUGUST

August 3: LEO-GLAM ratifies first contract with UMich

The Galleries, Librarians, Archivists and Museums unit of the Lecturers’ Employee Organization (LEO-GLAM) ratified its first ever contract with the University in July, following nearly eight months of negotiations and over 30 bargaining sessions. LEO-GLAM and the University reached agreements on 39 different provisions.

The contract will begin on Sept. 1 of this year and run through 2025. Librarians, archivists and curators (LACs) will see an overall salary increase of 17%, with individual raises ranging from 9% to 30%. The contract also clarified policies on workload and remote work, provided funding for professional development, created a standardized system for promotion across all roles and guaranteed that LACs will have official faculty status.

August 4: U.S. District Judge approves settlement in sexual misconduct lawsuit

A United States district judge approved the settlement between the University of Michigan and attorneys representing students of the University. The settlement was reached in March and includes the establishment of the Coordinated Community Response Team (CCRT).

The CCRT is intended to protect students at the University from sexual misconduct, and will begin meeting during the fall semester, according to a statement from the University. The team will include 30 representatives from across all three campuses, meeting three times a year to discuss and advise the University on “a wide range of approaches” to handling misconduct, according to a statement provided by the University.

The co-chairs of the CCRT have been announced, but the rest of the representatives have not yet been chosen.

August 7: UMich information resource staff announces majority support for new staff union

The newly-formed staff union for the University, University Staff United (USU), announced that U-M information resources staff will be the first to join the union. Over 200 information resources staff supported joining USU. These staff members include those who work in libraries, museums and other U-M collections and archives, and have worked closely with the librarians, archivists and curators represented by the LEO-GLAM union.

According to a USU press release, information resources workers have many concerns they hope can be addressed by the union, including inequitable pay, a lack of disability accommodations and limited opportunities for advancement.

August 17: Michigan Medicine nurses sue University amid contract negotiations

Amid ongoing contract negotiations with the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council, the Michigan Nurses Association filed a lawsuit against the University, alleging it refused to negotiate with the union and violated the Public Employment Relations Act. The 1947 law requires that negotiations that take place between employers and labor organizations take into account “wages, hours and other conditions of employment.”

