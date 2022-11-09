For the first time in Michigan’s history, two women competed for the governorship. Called by The Associated Press, incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defeated Trump-backed Republican challenger Tudor Dixon on Nov. 8, winning 51.8% of the vote. Dixon received 46.5% of the vote.

Whitmer took 13 out of 83 counties in Michigan, including Kalamazoo, Washtenaw and Wayne.

Whitmer spoke from the Motor City Hotel and Casino in Detroit to deliver an address to her supporters prior to the announcement of her victory.

“We have come a long way Michigan,” Whitmer said. “We will continue to lead. We will make Michigan a leader, a place where every person is respected and protected under the law, a place where women make their own decisions, a place that protects civil rights and workers rights — where there is a path for everyone.”

Whitmer’s campaign focused on improving public education following COVID-19-related school closures and expanding reproductive health care and abortion rights. The governor emphasized the importance of bipartisanship at her rallies and at the gubernatorial debates.

Whitmer will begin her second term on Jan. 1, 2022.

Daily News Editor Anna Fifelski can be reached at afifelsk@umich.edu.

Daily News Staffer Irena Li contributed to the writing of this article.