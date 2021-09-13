The British band Glass Animals will perform in a Welcome to Michigan concert on Sept. 23 at the Crisler Center, Vice President of Student Life Martino Harmon announced in an email to the University of Michigan community Sunday evening.

The concert, organized by Student Life’s Center for Campus Involvement and the student organization Big Ticket Productions, will be free. Priority tickets will be given to first- and second-year students beginning Sept. 14 at 10 a.m through a link sent to students’ emails.

On Sept. 16, the remaining tickets will be made available to all other students, including undergraduate upperclassmen, professional and graduate students. The event is capped at 8,000 attendees.

Harmon wrote in the announcement he hoped the concert would allow students to celebrate coming to campus and having a more in-person college experience.

“(The concert) serves as a celebratory student event to welcome you to an academic year and campus experience that is largely — and joyously — in person,” Harmon wrote.

To claim a ticket, students need to be in compliance with the University vaccination mandate and indoor mask requirement. They will also be required to complete the daily health screening check on the ResponsiBLUE app in order to enter the concert.

Harmon wrote that the University’s ability to put on the concert was due to the effort of campus organizations, University leadership and public health experts.

“I want to give a special thanks to the many individuals and groups who have partnered to make this special event possible,” Harmon wrote. “Including President (Mark) Schlissel, the Regents, the Center for Campus Involvement, Big Ticket Productions, and the student leaders and public health experts who provided insights on organizing this great opportunity for our students.”

Daily Staff Reporter George Weykamp can be reached at gweykamp@umich.edu.