Content warning: this article contains descriptions of sexual harassment and abuse.

On May 11, Patricia Hurn, Dean of the School of Nursing, announced that Professor Robert Stephenson had been placed on paid administrative leave. In an email to Nursing School faculty and staff, Hurn wrote that Stephenson was removed from his position as director of the Center for Sexuality and Health Disparities and was barred from any contact with students or faculty.

Email sent by Dean Hurn. Obtained by The Daily.

“Dr. Stephenson is relieved of all professional responsibilities at (the School of Nursing),” Hurn wrote. “(He) has been instructed to have no contact with students, trainees or staff while on (leave).”

The announcement was the latest development in a series of concerns over Stephenson’s conduct.

For over a year, Stephenson has been the subject of an ongoing sexual misconduct complaint through the University of Michigan’s Equity, Civil Rights & Title IX Office. The case began in February 2022 when two former students came forward and alleged Stephenson sexually harassed them.

In interviews with The Michigan Daily, these students described their experiences with Stephenson. Their allegations range from inappropriate comments in the workplace and by text to sexual abuse. They also allege Stephenson fabricated evidence and provided false testimony during ECRT hearings.

An initial decision in the complaint was reached in December 2022, when an ECRT officer concluded there was insufficient evidence to prove Stephenson violated University misconduct policy. But after the complainants filed an appeal, the December findings were overruled. The former students were informed of this decision on the same day Stephenson was placed on leave.

Both former students described concerns over ECRT’s handling of the case. They alleged ECRT officers displayed bias against them and mishandled evidence, leading to retraumatization.

This article is based on interviews with former Nursing School students and an extensive review of documentation and correspondence related to the ECRT complaint.

Speaking on behalf of the University, spokesperson Rick Fitzgerald elaborated on the Title IX claim process. Per University policy, he did not comment on the specific allegations against Stephenson.

“ECRT recognizes that going through the investigative process is difficult and time consuming for those involved, and approaches the handling of cases with extreme sensitivity,” Fitzgerald wrote. “The goal is to provide a thorough and fair review of the matter, and to do so in accordance with significant legal regulation over these processes.”

Stephenson’s attorney, David Nacht of NachtLaw P.C., commented on the complaint against Stephenson in an email to The Daily. He did not comment on the veracity of the allegations that Stephenson engaged in misconduct. Nacht wrote that Stephenson believes himself to be a victim of discrimination based on his sexuality.

Statement written by Nacht on behalf of Stephenson. Obtained by The Daily.

“It was predictable that the Title IX process would be weaponized against a scholar who is Gay,” Nacht wrote. “Accusations alone should carry no weight.”

According to Nacht, Stephenson intends to sue the University. He did not elaborate on the details of the intended lawsuit.

“Dr. Stephenson is filing his notice of intention to bring a lawsuit against the University and certain of its administrators in the Court of Claims,” Nacht wrote.

Nacht did not comment on the allegations Stephenson provided false evidence and testimony to ECRT.

‘In my head, I was screaming’

One of the complainants is an alum of the School of Nursing. This source described his experience with Stephenson in interviews with The Daily. He requested anonymity, citing fears of retaliation from Stephenson. In this article, he will be referred to as Andy.

Stephenson was Andy’s doctoral advisor from fall 2015 to spring 2019. Andy was also a research assistant at the Center for Sexuality and Health Disparities, which was directed by Stephenson at the time.

Andy shared his account of Stephenson’s alleged misconduct with The Daily. His allegations were described in detail in ECRT reports.

From 2017 to 2019, Andy received hundreds of sexually explicit texts and Snapchat messages from Stephenson. Stephenson’s conduct eventually escalated to an instance of alleged sexual abuse in winter 2019.

According to a December 2022 ECRT report, Andy first noticed inappropriate conduct from Stephenson in fall 2017, when Stephenson allegedly started making jokes of a sexual nature.

Andy alleged Stephenson then started sending him sexually explicit messages on Snapchat. Stephenson allegedly described his sexual preferences and fantasies in these messages, some of which directly referenced Andy.

Andy told ECRT he initially engaged with Stephenson’s messages to avoid upsetting him and incurring retaliation. But after three months of receiving inappropriate messages on Snapchat, Andy confronted Stephenson and asked him to stop. Stephenson agreed, but he allegedly retaliated by providing less feedback on Andy’s work.

Stephenson told ECRT he engaged in correspondence over Snapchat with Andy in 2017 but denied making any inappropriate comments. According to Stephenson, Andy once sent him an explicit message, after which Stephenson deleted Snapchat.

Stephenson did not comment on the allegations that he sent inappropriate messages to Andy in his statement to The Daily.

In the spring of 2018, Stephenson began sending Andy sexually explicit text messages. Some were sent in the form of touch messages. Stephenson continued to send Andy explicit messages for more than a year.

Digital touch messages allegedly sent by Stephenson. Obtained by The Daily.

“I need you to understand something,” one of the messages says. “I am in charge … You will do whatever I want whenever I want it.”

The Daily has obtained 35 such screenshots of texts Stephenson sent to Andy. The sexual scenarios and fantasies Stephenson described were often directly related to or involved Andy in some way.

Texts allegedly sent by Stephenson. Obtained by The Daily.

“I want to make you feel ashamed about what you let me do, but also begging for more,” Stephenson allegedly wrote in one message.

Andy told ECRT that throughout 2018 and 2019, he responded to Stephenson’s messages to avoid triggering retaliation. Andy sent a number of messages that were sexual in nature but did so because he feared upsetting Stephenson by not responding or shutting down communication.

Andy later described the power disparity between him and Stephenson in a statement to ECRT.

“Inundated with sexually explicit messages, constantly manipulated, and gaslit into believing I could not succeed without his mentorship, I was desperate to seek (Stephenson’s) approval and keep his anger at bay,” Andy wrote. “This is what drove my responses to his advances.”

Stephenson’s correspondence soon escalated. He allegedly began sending photos of himself naked and videos of himself masturbating. Andy provided screenshots of these materials to ECRT.

The Daily obtained 19 explicit photos and three videos Stephenson allegedly sent to Andy. Most of the photos included visible genitalia or otherwise sexual imagery, with Stephenson’s face appearing in eight of the images. The videos were of a man, allegedly Stephenson, masturbating.

Stephenson admitted to ECRT that he appeared in some of the provided photos where his face was visible. He denied that any other photos were of him. Stephenson also admitted that many of these photos were stored on his phone, but he denied sending them to Andy. He did not comment on these messages or photos in his statement to The Daily.

Stephenson’s alleged harassment eventually escalated beyond text correspondence. In winter 2019, he allegedly engaged in sexual abuse.

Andy told ECRT that Stephenson called him into his office one day and instructed him to undress.

“I have this recollection of words not wanting to come out of my mouth, even though I felt like in my head I was screaming,” Andy told an ECRT investigator.

Andy complied with Stephenson’s instructions. Stephenson allegedly took Andy’s underwear and placed it in his desk drawer before telling Andy to dress and leave the office. Stephenson then masturbated into the underwear. Later that day, Stephenson told Andy to come back to the office, where he returned the underwear.

Andy was set to complete his Ph.D. two months after this incident. He didn’t file a complaint at the time, fearing that it might affect his ability to graduate.

Stephenson did not comment on this incident in his statement to The Daily.

‘a hard lesson in (how) to live and survive in an uncomfortable situation’

The second complainant in the case, an alum of the Nursing School, described their experience with Stephenson in an interview with The Daily. This source requested anonymity, citing fears of retaliation. In this article, he will be referred to as John. At his request, certain details of John’s allegations have been omitted to protect his anonymity.

After completing a master’s degree at the University, John took a job in a lab run by Stephenson. John said that in 2019, he began to receive more direct attention from Stephenson. Stephenson would ask him to stay behind after meetings and engage him in conversation about his personal life.

Around this time, Stephenson allegedly began sending John sexually inappropriate text messages, with some including photos and videos. John saved screenshots of these messages and later provided them to ECRT. He said Stephenson became angry if he didn’t engage with his messages.

“Over time, (Stephenson) began to send sexually explicit images and videos without my consent and based (academic) opportunities on how I responded and interacted with them,” John wrote in a statement to The Daily.

Stephenson’s alleged conduct created a hostile work environment for John, who feared what might happen if he confronted Stephenson or stopped responding to his messages.

“I was in long term therapy until the end of my employment in order to cope,” John wrote. “It began to feel like a hard lesson in having to live and survive in an uncomfortable situation.”

‘Nothing can prepare you to stare down at your abuser and have them lie about you for hours on end’

In February 2022, ECRT received an anonymous tip describing concerns about Stephenson’s conduct. Andy and John, who were named in the tip, were then contacted by ECRT senior investigator Sam Warne about potentially filing a complaint.

Andy recalled initially declining to participate in ECRT’s investigation.

“I said no because, honestly, I had moved on with my life,” Andy said. “Then I realized … that I had an obligation to myself and to the other complainants to share my story, in hopes of actually bringing some modicum of justice to what Stephenson has done to all of us.”

Andy said the early stages of the complaint process were encouraging. He felt supported by ECRT as they began collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

“The initial conversations with Warne and her colleagues at ECRT were quite positive,” Andy said. “I gave them an interview in April of 2022 … They did everything they were supposed to.”

Over the next five months, ECRT conducted an investigation into the allegations against Stephenson. Investigators collected extensive evidence and interviewed more than a dozen witnesses provided by both the complainants and Stephenson.

ECRT assigned David Calzone, a Michigan-based lawyer who specializes in arbitration, to oversee the hearing process.

John and Andy were provided advisors by ECRT to support them during the process. Stephenson enlisted his attorney, Nacht, to advise him.

Andy described feeling anxious as the hearing process approached. Changes made to Title IX policy by the Trump administration in 2020 require both the complainant and respondent to be present for hearings in a sexual misconduct case. Andy knew his testimony would be heard directly by Stephenson and that Stephenson’s lawyer would be able to cross examine him.

The hearing was conducted on Zoom and held over the course of three days in October 2022.

“I rented a hotel room and stayed there for three days,” Andy said. “I couldn’t bear to think of my partner, who works from home, having to hear this, or going into my office and having my colleagues hear this.”

After months of investigation by ECRT, Andy felt somewhat optimistic going into the hearing. But the following three days, he said, were a “terrible” experience.

According to a report written by Calzone in December 2022, Stephenson and his lawyer went to great lengths to attempt to undermine the evidence submitted by John and Andy. Stephenson suggested that the text messages he allegedly sent had been faked and that the explicit photos of him were somehow stolen from his phone.

Stephenson characterized himself as a victim of sexual harassment perpetrated by Andy. Stephenson admitted in the hearing to masturbating in his office in one instance in winter 2019, but insisted that he did so involuntarily. He claimed that Andy had incited the incident.

Calzone’s hearing report. Obtained by The Daily.

To support his claims, Stephenson provided a number of messages allegedly sent by Andy over text and Facebook Messenger portraying Stephenson as a recipient of harassment.

But according to Andy and John, large portions of the evidence Stephenson provided were fabricated. Andy pointed out during the hearing that some of these messages displayed a different username and profile picture than the ones shown in other records provided by Stephenson. He noted that certain features of the messages Stephenson provided matched those of a publicly available service for generating fake Facebook messages.

“It was horrible,” Andy said. “For eight hours a day … you’re listening to the person who for three years gaslit, manipulated, sexually harassed and ultimately sexually abused you, lie about you and your character.”

Andy described the process as retraumatizing.

“It was truly one of the worst experiences,” he said. “Nothing can prepare you for what it’s like to stare down at your abuser and have them lie about you for hours on end.”

John also alleged Stephenson provided false testimony and evidence during the hearing.

“I was disheartened at the blatant fabrications made by Stephenson and his counsel,” John said. “At many points their comments were offensive, slanderous, and intended to incite anger and a negative reaction.”

In his report, Calzone considered the opposing allegations to be a he-said she-said situation. He did not consider the power dynamics inherent in the case to be worthy of consideration. In his discussion of the alleged incident of sexual abuse, Calzone wrote he was not convinced by Andy’s account.

Hearing report written by Calzone. Obtained by The Daily.

“I am not persuaded that (Andy) chose to comply with (Stephenson’s) alleged demands and not walk out because of his fear of repercussions,” Calzone wrote. “That alleged fear did not prevent (Andy) from allegedly confronting (Stephenson) about Snapchat messages that supposedly caused (Andy) discomfort.”

Calzone concluded in his December 2022 report that he could not determine from the evidence that Stephenson had violated University sexual misconduct policy.

“The issue in this matter is whether a preponderance of the evidence supports the claim that (Stephenson) engaged in sexual harassment toward (Andy) in violation of the SPG Policy,” Calzone wrote. “The evidence is not sufficient to meet this standard.”

The decision came as a shock to Andy and John, who believed Calzone lacked the expertise or experience to serve as hearing officer for their complain.

“(Calzone) had no business being the hearing officer in this case,” Andy said. “He didn’t have the requisite expertise … He had no expertise in same sex sexual dynamics and power dynamics between different academic levels.”

‘All it does is retraumatize us’

Andy and John immediately filed an appeal for the decision in their case. In his request for appeal, Andy outlined his concerns with ECRT’s handling of the complaint.

“There is nothing I would like more than to close this chapter in my life and move on,” Andy wrote. “However, I cannot in good conscience allow Rob Stephenson to continue abusing, harassing, and manipulating students and employees at the University.”

Andy argued that there were several procedural irregularities in the hearing process and Calzone’s findings. He wrote that Calzone failed to properly assess the evidence provided to him.

In one section of his report, Calzone cast doubt on some of the evidence provided by Andy. Andy gave ECRT screenshots of 66 sexually explicit messages he received from Stephenson. Calzone acknowledged the messages, but seemed to minimize their importance.

“(Andy) alleges that he received several of these digital touch messages a day, 5-6 days a week, for approximately a year,” Calzone wrote. “There are approximately 66 such messages … far less than would be expected if (Andy’s) assertion of several messages a day, 5-6 days a week, for a year is to be believed.”

Andy was shocked by Calzone’s characterization of this evidence.

“If you read any of those (messages), it’s so blatantly harassment,” Andy said. “I sent you 66 of them, so why is that not enough for you? It makes it seem as if I have to have some sort of threshold of violence in order for it to count.”

In an interview with The Daily, Liz Abdnour, Michigan-based attorney and former Michigan State University Title-IX investigator, discussed Calzone’s report. Abdnour has no legal involvement in these cases. Her comments are expert opinions based on information provided by The Daily.

According to Abdnour, Calzone’s criticism of the volume of evidence Andy submitted is inconsistent with the dynamics of abuse.

“When you’re receiving ongoing abuse, you’re not sitting there printing it off and framing it,” Abdnour said. “It’s very common that someone would not want to maintain evidence of someone abusing them … because that in itself is causing them ongoing trauma.”

In his report, Calzone wrote that Stephenson claimed Andy obtained explicit photos of him through deceptive means over social media. Calzone considered Stephenson’s claim in his ruling, concluding that Stephenson did send some explicit photos to Andy, but casting doubt on Andy’s credibility.

“(Stephenson) surmises that the photos that are on his phone were obtained by (Andy) using Twitter and possibly through a fake Grindr profile with which (Stephenson) unknowingly communicated and exchanged photos,” Calzone wrote. “Could it be that (Andy) obtained many of these photos through the alleged fake Grindr profile to which (Stephenson) admits sending sexual photos … Perhaps, but the evidence does not answer these questions definitively.”

Calzone did not encourage additional consideration of this evidence or consult someone with the necessary expertise to evaluate its validity. He also concluded that, because Andy engaged in correspondence of a sexual nature with Stephenson, the behavior was consensual, and therefore did not constitute a violation of University policy. He did not address the power dynamics in the relationship.

Andy highlighted Calzone’s evaluation of this correspondence as an example of a lack of expertise in the nature of sexual harassment between faculty and students.

“Calzone has no idea what (John) and I went through,” Andy wrote in his appeal request. “It does not matter if or how much I responded – the faculty member/supervisor should have known better, should have stopped, and should be held accountable.”

Abdnour said Andy’s engagement with Stephenson’s harassment was consistent with her experience in similar complaints.

“Anybody who has a basic level of understanding of the dynamics of situations of abuse that involves an unequal power dynamic, would not find (Andy’s correspondence) shocking at all,” Abdnour said. “This seems to be a pretty clear statement of (Calzone’s) bias against victims.”

Andrea Sell, deputy coordinator for Civil Rights and Title IX Outcomes, received Andy’s appeal request on Dec. 21, 2022. In an email to Andy, she outlined the appeal process.

Sell’s description of ECRT’s appeal process. Obtained by The Daily.

Sell wrote that Barbara Jones, former United States senior district judge, would be brought in as an external reviewer of the case. Per University policy, Sell told Andy that the University would attempt to complete their review of the appeal within 14 days of receiving all necessary materials. That condition was met on January 11.

Andy expected ECRT to respond to his appeal within a couple weeks, but he and John didn’t receive a decision on their appeal until five months later.

Title IX Coordinator Elizabeth Seney contacted them on May 11 to inform them of Jones’s decision in the case.

Judge Barbara Jones’ appeal determination. Obtained by The Daily.











Jones overturned Calzone’s initial findings. She wrote that Calzone failed to consider certain pieces of evidence.

“I find that shortcomings in the University’s investigation and (Calzone’s) failure to receive and/or consider certain evidence were procedural irregularities that materially affected the outcome of the matter,” Jones wrote.

Jones did not provide a final decision in the case. She advised that ECRT further investigate the allegations that Stephenson fabricated evidence. In an email to Andy, Seney wrote that all parties would have to participate in further interviews and evidence collection.

Over a year after the process began, Andy and John still don’t know when their complaint will be resolved.

Abdnour told The Daily that in her experience, it is unusual for complainants to wait five months for a decision on an appeal.

“That is not a normal timeline,” she said. “From my experience, that’s extremely unusual to have an appeal take that long.”

To Andy and John, the appeal decision was not encouraging.

“The best they can do is vacate the (previous) decision and then make us do the entire process over again,” Andy wrote in an email to The Daily. “All it does is retraumatize us after over a year of them hanging this over our heads.”

John was glad Jones recognized the severity of the case, but was not satisfied with ECRT’s handling of it thus far.

“It’s almost been a year and a half since this began,” John wrote. “Having to relive this experience all over again, all I can say is I’m extremely unsatisfied.”

Abdnour told The Daily that the Title IX complaint process can be harmful to those involved when it’s improperly handled.

“​​This process is brutal for folks that go through it,” Abdnour said. “(Some clients have) told me that the Title IX investigation and hearing process was more traumatizing to them than the abuse itself … When the institution that is supposed to be protecting you fails to do that, (it) can create even more significant and lasting harm.”

‘(Future students’) excellence is not formed or decided by their ability to tolerate abuse’

The same day Andy and John received a response to their appeal, Nursing School Dean Patricia Hurn announced that Stephenson had been placed on paid administrative leave.

Nacht commented on Stephenson being placed on leave in his statement to The Daily. He wrote that before placing him on leave, Hurn told Stephenson he was banned from campus. Nacht wrote that Stephenson has brought his own complaint to ECRT, alleging he has experienced discrimination on the basis of his sexuality.

“Prior to the Appeals Officer returning the case for additional investigation, the University began to harm Dr. Stephenson’s reputation and ability to work,” Nacht wrote. “Rumors were spread. He was suddenly banned from travel, working with students or being on campus. Dr. Stephenson then complained to ECRT that he was the subject of sexual orientation discrimination and retaliation.”

After Stephenson went to ECRT with this complaint, Nacht wrote, he was placed on leave.

“Dr. Stephenson was told by his dean that he was ‘disgusting,’ has no future at UM and should resign,” Nacht wrote. “Instead, he will sue.”

Fitzgerald declined to comment on Stephenson’s intentions to sue the University.

“It would not be appropriate to comment on a lawsuit that is not yet filed,” Fitzgerald wrote.

Andy and John told The Daily they have learned of other students with allegations against Stephenson. They declined to share the names of these students for the sake of protecting their privacy. According to Andy and John, these students were contacted by ECRT in summer 2022 but did not pursue official complaints against Stephenson.

“There are still students who could not participate with ECRT whose moments of egregious sexual harm on campus by Stephenson must not be diminished,” John wrote. “Future young minds coming into the university must expect that their excellence is not formed or decided by their ability to tolerate abuse and violence.”

Managing Focal Point Editor Julian Wray can be reached at jwray@umich.edu.

Information relevant to this or any other story can be emailed to tipline@michigandaily.com.