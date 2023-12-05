Content warning: this article contains descriptions of sexual harassment.

The University of Michigan’s Equity, Civil Rights and Title IX Office has found Robert Stephenson, a professor in the School of Nursing, responsible for violations of the University’s sexual misconduct policy for allegedly sexually harassing two Nursing students on multiple occasions, according to a Nov. 13 report obtained by The Michigan Daily. Stephenson, who has been the subject of a sexual harassment ECRT complaint for nearly two years, now faces revocation of tenure and dismissal from the Nursing School following the ECRT investigation. The decision comes six months after Nursing School Dean Patricia Hurn placed Stephenson on paid leave.

The initial investigation into Stephenson’s misconduct began in Feb. 2022 when two former Nursing students filed a complaint with ECRT alleging Stephenson sexually harassed them, ranging from sending them sexually explicit text messages to physical sexual abuse. The two students shared their stories with The Michigan Daily in June 2023.

ECRT initially concluded they found insufficient evidence to prove Stephenson violated the University’s misconduct policy in a Dec. 2022 report obtained by The Daily. But the two former students filed an appeal, alleging Stephenson fabricated evidence and provided false testimony during ECRT’s initial investigation. Judge Barbara Jones ordered ECRT to further investigate the case because of “procedural irregularities that materially impacted the outcome of the matter” in May 2023.

The follow-up ECRT investigation proved that Stephenson forged documentation and attempted to destroy evidence relevant to the case. With Stephenson’s credibility weighing “heavily against” him, ECRT ultimately concluded that Stephenson violated the University’s Standard Practice Guide by sexually harassing the nursing students over text and in person.

In response, Stephenson filed a lawsuit against the two former Nursing students and the University in August 2023, alleging he faced homophobic discrimination, retaliation and a violation of his constitutional rights during the ECRT investigation into his misconduct.

Neither Stephenson nor his lawyer, David Nacht, responded to The Michigan Daily’s requests for comment.

In an interview with The Daily, the two former students who filed the initial complaint reacted to these findings. They requested anonymity, citing fear of retaliation from Stephenson. As in The Daily’s previous reporting on the investigation, they will be referred to as Andy and John in this article.

“I feel a sense of relief,” Andy said. “Just knowing that this isn’t going to be something that other students or staff have to deal with really makes me feel really good.”

John said he hopes ECRT’s findings and Hurn’s decision to dismiss Stephenson will result in long-term career repercussions for Stephenson.

“This should be a spotlight that’s always on him,” John said. “I don’t want him to get away with it somewhere else.”

In an email with The Daily, University spokesperson Rick Fitzgerald declined The Daily’s request for comment on the ECRT investigative process into Stephenson’s alleged misconduct, per U-M policy.

“It is U-M policy to neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation into any form of misconduct by a member of the U-M community,” the email reads.

Both the University and ECRT did not respond to The Daily’s questions about how ECRT evaluates the credibility of evidence submitted in its evaluations.

“(Stephenson) submitted fabricated and/or falsified evidence and intentionally misled investigators.”

ECRT concluded in their Nov. 13 report that Stephenson “fabricated and/or falsified evidence and intentionally misled investigators” during the course of their Feb. 2022 investigation.

In one instance, former students alleged that Stephenson forged documents from DataLab, a data recovery company, which Stephenson purportedly used to retrieve text messages between himself and one of the Nursing students to provide as evidence during the Feb. 2022 investigation. The Nov. 13 report found the emails Stephenson claimed to be from DataLab in the initial investigation were different from the emails ECRT found in his U-M email records.

One of the original emails from DataLab, which Stephenson deleted, stated that DataLab had not worked on data recovery with Stephenson before. ECRT concluded that Stephenson had falsified the report from DataLab he presented during the initial investigation.

“I cannot locate any notes on a recovery we have completed for you,” a DataLab representative wrote. “If you believe we have completed works for you potentially under another email and the relaying of info would assist, please advise as such.”

When ECRT contacted DataLab managing director Cameron Hansen to validate the documents that Stephenson provided in the initial ECRT hearing, one of which contained Hansen’s signature, Hansen said he did not write them.

“The documents are not as I would produce in my reporting or as would be outputs from my lab tools; nor is that my signature,” Hansen wrote in an email to ECRT.

ECRT final report stating Stephenson’s DataLab documentation was fabricated. Obtained by The Daily.

ECRT final report stating Stephenson’s DataLab documentation was fabricated. Obtained by The Daily.

The Nov. 13 report also found that Stephenson attempted to delete evidence during the ECRT post-appeal investigation conducted between May and Sept. 2023. On June 22, ECRT informed Stephenson they temporarily reestablished his Microsoft 365 access to obtain any documents necessary for the post-appeal investigation. The same day Stephenson’s email access was restored, he alleged all of his emails were deleted because his account had been restricted.

But the report confirmed that Jack Kufahl, chief information security officer for Michigan Medicine, told investigators Stephenson used several “email deleting tactics” beginning on June 21.

“There was a great deal of moving items to the trash folder,” Kufahl’s interview transcript in the final ECRT report read.

On a separate occasion, Stephenson claimed during the post-appeal investigation that he had hired a private handwriting analyst, Linda Clemons, to prove that John had written him an inappropriate letter. During the post-appeal investigation, ECRT found the domain for Clemons’ website, which Stephenson provided on GoDaddy, was registered on July 10, 2023 for a one-year period, seven days after ECRT interviewed Stephenson during the post-appeal investigation. After receiving the handwriting report supposedly from Clemons, ECRT noticed multiple discrepancies.

“(Clemons’ report) has no letterhead, no signature, and no recitation of the qualifications of the expert,” the ECRT report reads. “When ECRT requested Ms. Clemons provide her (curriculum vitae), a common request for ‘experts,’ Ms. Clemons stated the request was ‘inappropriate’ and ‘frankly obnoxious.’ ”

ECRT ultimately concluded that Clemon’s handwriting expert documents were likely falsified by Stephenson, stating that they were “poorly done” and did not “meet reliability standards.”

As a result of the appeal investigation, ECRT concluded that Stephenson engaged in sexual harassment of Andy and John on numerous occasions. ECRT also found that Stephenson knowingly made false statements and submitted false information during the ECRT investigative process.

While Andy told The Daily he feels relieved at the outcome of the case, he also feels disappointed with how slow the University was to sanction Stephenson following the initial ECRT complaint.

“The University has failed us in this process,” Andy said. “Yes, we’re relieved, but we shouldn’t have had to go through almost two years of stress and anxiety and time and money to come to this conclusion.”

To improve the complaint process, Andy said there should be more rigorous standards and transparency on the University’s part when appointing hearing officers. He urged the University to screen hearing officers to have expertise in topics relating to the complaint, such as power dynamics between faculty and students, and to thoroughly examine technological evidence presented during the hearing.

John said recovering from the demanding investigation and Stephenson’s alleged harassment will take time. He said he hopes he can feel at home at the University again.

“I have a deep love and affinity for the University because that’s home,” John said. “I want to feel safe and I want other people to feel safe when we’re home. There’s part of me that’s always walking around feeling like I still don’t have all of my answers. And that has to be okay.”

Managing Focal Point Editor Sophia Lehrbaum and Focal Point Reporter Madison Hammond can be reached at lehrbaum@umich.edu and madihamm@umich.edu.

Information relevant to this or any other story can be emailed to tipline@michigandaily.com. If you are a survivor on campus, if you faced challenges during an ECRT investigation or if you have faced barriers to reporting at all, please consider sending us your story. This is a private tip line viewable by a small team of reporters committed to this work.