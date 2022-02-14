On Friday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sat down with Public Policy Dean Michael S. Barr to talk about how her background –– growing up in a lower-income family in Oklahoma, with her family fighting to stay afloat –– has led her to campaign for the working class, and the policies she believes will ameliorate inequality in a pandemic-ravaged America. This conversation was part of Policy Talks @ the Ford School, an event series hosted by the Ford School of Public Policy.

Warren became the first woman from Massachusetts elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012 and ran as a Democratic candidate for the presidency eight years later. Economic equality became a focus of her presidential campaign and her time in Congress.

Barr opened with a question to Warren about how her personal experiences growing up on the edge of the middle class and dealing with economic struggles shaped her later work in the Senate.

“I was about twelve when my daddy had a heart attack, and it just turned our family upside down,” Warren said. “Medical debts, long periods of time out of work, and my mother, who had been a stay-at-home mom, goes to work answering the phone at Sears. And that job saved our family, and it saved our home.”

Fast forward to today, Warren acknowledged that a minimum wage job is no longer enough to pull a family out of debt. The federal minimum wage — which was set by Congress in 2009 — is currently at $7.25 an hour.

“That job was at a time when a minimum wage job in America would support a family of three,” Warren said. “It was a time when a minimum wage job in America would pay a mortgage on a home. Today, a minimum wage job in America will not keep a mama and a baby out of poverty. (In) no place in America will a minimum wage job rent a medium, two-bedroom apartment in any city in this country and most rural areas. And that’s a huge functional shift.”

Barr then connected issues of wealth inequality to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said while the pandemic exacerbated some issues of wealth inequality, it also led to new legislative progress.

“I was thinking about this in relation to the pandemic, which just completely crushed so many low-income families,” Barr said. “The people who could least afford it got hit the worst — they got hit at work. They had to go into work in jobs that were oftentimes unsafe, they had less access to health care … But there were also some really encouraging things. We saw Congress step in, for example, with the child tax credit expansion.”

Warren built on these ideas, speaking to the good and bad that came out of the COVID-19 pandemic, touching on a complete shift in thinking.

“The obvious bad news is that the pandemic both exposed and exacerbated just how hard it is at the bottom,” Warren said. “The good news is, there were a lot of folks for whom, I think, the pandemic began to create a shift in mindset and said, ‘We are in this together’ and ‘We need to be in this together.’”

Warren said the pandemic also changed how society views essential workers, in that previous jobs that weren’t considered “essential” were now vital in the daily functioning of American lives.

“Essential jobs were not investment bankers,” Warren said. “Essential jobs were the folks who delivered your groceries and who stock the grocery shelves …. And I was really very hopeful about what that meant. And the pandemic responses — and I want to say this both in the latter part of the Trump administration and in the beginning of the Biden administration — were very strong.”

Despite the work being done to support Americans during the pandemic, Warren also spoke about how partisan politics during the pandemic has prevented the government from doing all that was necessary.

“The Biden relief package last spring, not a single Republican voted for it,” Warren said. “There’s a lot of energy starting to put things together, it’s starting to make change, but it’s not as far as we need to.”

Barr asked Warren how she thinks we can overcome the political divide in America to get things done in Washington and in society more generally. Warren’s answer to this was straightforward: abolish the filibuster, which sets a 60-vote supermajority requirement for ending debate to pass legislation in the Senate.

“(The filibuster) does not encourage sides to come together,” Warren said. “It encourages sides to pull further apart.”

Lawmakers have debated on the existence of the filibuster, with some saying the requirement could shoot down many proposals that reform issues related to health care, climate change and gun control.

Warren acknowledged that there is a public perception that her argument against the filibuster is on the basis that the Democratic Party is currently in the majority. In response, Warren argued that the filibuster unfairly favors a Republican policy agenda. She then listed several of the Democratic party’s main policy goals: gun safety reform, immigration reform, supporting public colleges — all of which she said can be blocked by the filibuster.

She listed two goals of the Republican party: cut taxes and appoint judges, neither of which have been subject to a filibuster.

“We have this peculiar asymmetry where the stuff that we run on and fight for, we can’t get through,” Warren said.

Her second argument against the filibuster responded to speculation that only the party in the majority wants it abolished. She said that with the way American democracy is set up, the filibuster isn’t necessary to protect the minority opinion.

“I think this is about believing in democracy,” Warren said. “And I do believe in democracy. And I get it. I will win some things and I will lose other things. But I would rather have that fight going on …. There is one foundational piece that underlies this, and that is, every American citizen has the right to vote and the right to get that vote counted …. If everybody’s going to get a right to vote, get rid of the filibuster. And now, let the majority put up what they want, let us try to push it through, and let us try to work together.”

Friday’s event also featured Public Policy graduate student Crystal Olalde-Garcia, who joined the panel to ask Warren how the public sector workforce can be diversified when it currently pays much less than the private sector.

“You know that the fact that Washington staffers don’t get paid much is a deliberate policy choice,” Warren said. “It really is a small staff that is poorly paid.”

Warren said an important part of the fight against corruption in the government should be increasing pay for government employees.

“Part of (the goal to end corruption) needs to be paying our federal employees and particularly our legislative staff, a salary that is commensurate with their responsibilities and to make these good, decent career jobs for the people who want to stay,” Warren said.

Public Policy senior Janani Gandhi attended the virtual event and posed a question to Warren about public education.

“I was fortunate enough to get a great public school education from Wayland (Massachusetts), and not everyone has that same opportunity because it’s so dependent on where you live and how much your family makes and how much your school is getting in taxes,” Gandhi said. “Do you have any thoughts or ideas on how we can help fix that and improve K-12 education everywhere?”

Warren responded with her plan to use a wealth tax to allocate money to schools across the United States. She said by implementing a tax of two cents per dollar per year on all assets above $50 million, the government could fund universal childcare, fund universal preschool and raise the wages of every early childhood education teacher. Additionally, Warren said the tax could also put roughly $50 billion into historically Black and minority-serving institutions and provide tuition-free college for all public colleges and universities.

“And by the way, if we did that, we’d still have money left over,” Warren added. “That’s what a two-cent wealth tax does.”

Warren emphasized that she believes public education is a federal issue.

“This is a national obligation,” Warren said.“We need to think about the things we need to do collectively …. We make that investment in education, it doesn’t just pay off for the people who get the education, it pays off for all of us.”

Warren ended her talk by speaking directly to the students watching the event.

“Consider a life that is open to public service, open to taking on the troubles that are bearing down upon us, open to tackling the crises that are continuing to unfold,” Warren said.“It takes real courage to step off the path that you’ve laid out for yourself …. Have courage, take a risk because our nation and our world need you all, and we need you now.”

